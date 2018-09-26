Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel delivers his first address to United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Sept. 26, 2018.

This week's meeting of the United Nations General Assembly marked the first time in nearly 60 years that Cuba's delegation was led by someone not named Castro. But the communist island's new president stuck to the same old script when he delivered his first address on Wednesday.

Miguel Díaz-Canel, the hand-picked successor to retired president Raúl Castro, mirrored his predecessors' speeches by repeatedly bashing the United States, the economic embargo it maintains against Cuba, and its continued occupation of the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base. He blasted the U.S for its military interventions and economic sanctions against adversaries including Venezuela, Iran, China and North Korea.

And while Díaz-Canel lamented the deterioration of U.S.-Cuba relations under President Donald Trump and said he was ready and willing to improve them, he made clear that the end of Fidel and Raúl Castro's rule over the island nation does not mean the end of the communist system they created.

"In spite of the blockade, the hostility and the actions carried out by the United States to impose a regime change in Cuba, the Cuban revolution is right here, alive and kicking, true to its principles," he said. "The generational change in our government should not raise the hopes of the enemies of the revolution. We are the continuity, not a rupture."

Díaz-Canel did not meet with Trump during the gathering, but during a press conference Wednesday, Trump said President Obama "gave them a pass" when he ended decades of isolation and reestablished diplomatic relations with Cuba.

"I don't like what he did. I've ended much of it, most of it," Trump said. "I don't like what's happening in Cuba."

Neither leader mentioned what has been the biggest controversy between the Cold War foes: the unexplained attacks against 26 U.S. diplomats working and living in Cuba. The mysterious attacks remain a source of contention, with Cuban officials denying any involvement in them, and the Trump administration using them as a reason to roll back relations with Cuba and nearly empty out the U.S. Embassy in Havana.

Recent reports have indicated that Russian agents were behind the attacks, and that they were carried out by specialized microwave technology. But State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said people should be "skeptical" of those reports and said the U.S. has not identified the cause of the attacks or assigned any blame.

Díaz-Canel spent most of his speech focused on arguments that had long been made by the Castro brothers, blaming industrialized nations for hoarding the world's wealth at the expense of developing and third-world nations. He blasted the world's superpowers — especially the U.S. — for the looming militarization of space, the unchecked advance of climate change, and for moving the world further away from a world order that can benefit all nations and all people.

"Against that logic, the threat of the use of force, unilateralism, pressure, retaliations, and sanctions, which increasingly characterize the behavior and rhetoric of the U.S. government, and it’s abusive use of the veto power in the Security Council in order to impose their political agenda, pose huge challenges and threats inside the United Nations itself," he said.

