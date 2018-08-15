Lady Gaga is exciting all her little monsters.

This singer posted a series of bizarrely altered photos to Instagram Wednesday, and they have fans wondering if this means a "new era" is coming for the mother monster.

One of the photos is a side profile of Gaga's face with a sharply extended nose. Another messes with Gaga's proportions, giving her a large bust, super-small waist and elongated face.

The photos are all black and white and shot by Eli Russell Linnetz.

Fans were quick to speculate what the avant-garde images meant on Twitter. Many thought it may signal an upcoming musical project that is less tame than her latest album "Joanne" and more reminiscent of past albums like "Party Monster" and "Born This Way."

📸: @elirusselllinnetz

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

"Wow, @ladygaga via instagram, new era!?" one Twitter user said.

"Lady Gaga just posted these pics on her Instagram page. The new era is officially upon us!" another said.

"THIS IS WHAT IVE BEEN WAITING FOR!! CRAZY CREEPY STUFF LIKE THIS!!! IM LIVING!! SIS LOOKING THICC @ladygaga," another wrote.

The images also share a similar aesthetic to short films she played during her Joanne World Tour last year.

So does this mean new, wilder music is on the way? Here's to hoping!

More: Bradley Cooper gushes over Lady Gaga, says she's a 'revelation' in 'A Star Is Born'

More: Lady Gaga announces Las Vegas residency dates

Lady Gaga: Style Diary
01 / 49
Lady Gaga arrives for the 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTONMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: The 59th ORIG FILE ID: AFP_LN5E1
02 / 49
Lady Gaga performs during a hurricanes relief concert in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. All five living former U.S. presidents joined to support a Texas concert raising money for relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria's devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/LM Otero) ORG XMIT: TXMO114
03 / 49
Channeling her inner Glenn Close a la '101 Dalmatians' in Taipei, Taiwan, in 2011.
04 / 49
Defying gravity: Lady Gaga receives the award for Best Female at the 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast, Ireland.
05 / 49
The teacup. Remember the teacup? It was her red carpet snuggle toy for awhile. Lady Gaga sips tea during a press conference in New Delhi, India in 2011.
06 / 49
Ooh, sparkly: She kisses one of her three awards at the 2011 MTV European Music Awards 2011, in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
07 / 49
And in white: Whirling dervish at the 2011 European MTV Music Awards.
08 / 49
If you've got it... At the "Lady Gaga x Terry Richardson" book launch party in 2011 in New York City.
09 / 49
Bug-eyed: She buzzes over to Macy's in New York City in 2012.
10 / 49
Woe to anyone who has to sit behind her at fancy events. Lady Gaga during the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
11 / 49
Michael Jackson's white glove? Ptth. At the launch of her new fragrance Fame in 2012 in London.
12 / 49
How does she sit down? Lady Gaga smiles as she visits the Tokyo Sky Tree in 2012.
13 / 49
A royally odd choice to meet Queen Elizabeth II. (In London 2009)
14 / 49
Lady Gaga's version of camouflage: She starts the ball drop at the 2011 New York Eve party in Times Square.
15 / 49
Because, why not? Lady Gaga at the Bambi awarding ceremony in Wiesbaden, Germany in 2011.
16 / 49
Now that's what we call a bouffant: In New York City 2010.
17 / 49
The lady likes her steak rare - at least, when it comes to clothes. The singer once wore a dress made of entirely of meat.
18 / 49
At the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, Gaga struck a pose in a vivid Alexander McQueen dress and a headpiece.
19 / 49
Who's the greaser? None other than Gaga's alter-ego, Jo Calderone. Here he stands at the 2011 MTV VMAs.
20 / 49
The heels are never high enough. Gaga leaves a hotel in Hong Kong in 2012, balancing on some killer heels.
21 / 49
Gaga channels her inner Marge Simpson with a bright teal beehive.
22 / 49
Mother Monster is hatching. Lady Gaga performs onstage at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, emerging from a giant egg.
23 / 49
Lady Gaga attends the 2011 CFDA Fashion Awards in a busy black gown, teal hair and her signature "paws up" pose.
24 / 49
Lady Gaga's got a sick set of rims. The singer was recovering from hip surgery, but was set to do it in style. Jewelry designer Ken Borochov of the label Mordekai, designed this leather-tufted wheelchair with 1.5 ounces of plated gold.
25 / 49
Lady Gaga kept things pretty simple when she attended a rally during NYC Pride 2013. She sang the National Anthem, all while clutching a rainbow flag.
26 / 49
Lady Gaga arrives to attend the Atelier Versace Spring-Summer 2014 Haute Couture fashion collection, presented Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014 in Paris. (AP Photo/Zacharie Scheurer) ORG XMIT: XVER307
27 / 49
3/2/14 5:13:33 PM -- Hollywood, CA, U.S.A -- Lady Gaga arrives at the 86th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. -- Photo by Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY contract photographer ORG XMIT: DM 130672 2014 ACADEMY AWA 2/26/2014 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
28 / 49
Lady Gaga attends the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, on Sunday, March 2, 2014, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: CADR130
29 / 49
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Lady Gaga performs live at Roseland Ballroom on April 7, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Verizon) ORG XMIT: 483549033 ORIG FILE ID: 483309093
30 / 49
Recording artists Lady Gaga, left, and Tony Bennett, attend a Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga concert taping on Monday, July 28, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYAK102
31 / 49
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Singer Lady Gaga attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 531541735 ORIG FILE ID: 463018894
32 / 49
2/22/15 8:19:33 PM -- Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A -- Lady Gaga performs songs from the The Sound of Music at 87th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. -- Photo by Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RD 132666 2015 OSCARS 2/22/2015 (Via OlyDrop)
33 / 49
epa04941713 Lady Gaga arrives for the 67th annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 September 2015. The Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in national primetime television programming. EPA/PAUL BUCK ORG XMIT: agx38
34 / 49
Lady Gaga arrives at the Los Angeles premiere screening of "American Horror Story: Hotel" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: CAPM109
35 / 49
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Singer/actress Lady Gaga attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 596862121 ORIG FILE ID: 504393678
36 / 49
SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 603919755 ORIG FILE ID: 508982466
37 / 49
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Lady Gaga performs a tribute to the late David Bowie onstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) ORG XMIT: 604246593 ORIG FILE ID: 510503416
38 / 49
Feb 28, 2016; Hollywood, CA, USA; Taylor Kinney, left, and Lady Gaga arrive on the red carpet during the 88th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK ORG XMIT: USATSI-265242 (Via OlyDrop)
39 / 49
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Lady Gaga surprises fans while on the Bud Light x Lady Gaga Dive Bar Tour where the singer performed three new tracks off her upcoming album 'Joanne' on October 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bud Light) ORG XMIT: 675921161 ORIG FILE ID: 615967104
40 / 49
Singer Lady Gaga poses for the photographers in front of her new album cover during a photo call to promote the album "Joanne" in Tokyo on November 2, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / BEHROUZ MEHRIBEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_HP2J0
41 / 49
Lady Gaga addresses supporters gathered in support of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) ORG XMIT: NCGB124
42 / 49
Lady Gaga arrives for the 2016 American Music Awards, November 20, 2016 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Valerie MaconVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: 2016 Amer ORIG FILE ID: AFP_IA1VL
43 / 49
PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 30: Lady Gaga and Lily Donaldson walk the runway during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) ORG XMIT: 683247513 ORIG FILE ID: 626763764
44 / 49
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 691640595 ORIG FILE ID: 633959546
45 / 49
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 691640777 ORIG FILE ID: 633951604
46 / 49
VENICE, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Singer/songwriter Lady Gaga attends the TommyLand Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Fashion Show on February 8, 2017 in Venice, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) ORG XMIT: 1000003646 ORIG FILE ID: 634355772
47 / 49
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Lady Gaga arrives at the 59th GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) ORG XMIT: 1000004339 ORIG FILE ID: 635016528
48 / 49
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists James Hetfield (L) of music group Metallica and Lady Gaga perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
49 / 49
Lady Gaga performs during a hurricanes relief concert in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. All five living former U.S. presidents joined to support a Texas concert raising money for relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria's devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/LM Otero) ORG XMIT: TXMO114
