Conchy Joe's: A fun take on seafood in Florida

The scene: In Florida, a waterfront location for a restaurant goes a long way, and the result is a lot of tourist traps featuring great settings but mediocre food. At first glance, Conchy Joe’s looks like this model, with a very Jimmy Buffet vibe and sort of tropical schtick, but it hasn’t survived — and thrived — since 1979 on its pastel colors and whirring ceiling fans alone. Instead it has built both a devoted local following and wooed lots of tourists by featuring a daily choice of truly fresh fish, a slate of must-try-while-in-Florida standards like Key lime pie, and an unusual focus on its namesake shellfish, conch. This is an ingredient closely identified with the Bahamas that many visitors may never have tried, and Conchy Joe’s embraces it wholeheartedly.

Jensen Beach is small town that is part of the greater Port St. Lucie metro area, in the section of southeastern Florida known as the Treasure Coast. It is just far north enough of the heavily visited Fort Lauderdale/Boca Raton/West Palm Beach corridor to be slightly outside the high-priced vacation zone, but is still popular with beach lovers, and convenient to spring training, Cape Canaveral and the Kennedy Space Center to the north. It is a part of the state that many road trippers will be passing through, and it’s worth the short detour down to the water.

The indoor/outdoor complex has been expanded several times in the past four decades, and has the original large indoor dining room and indoor bar, a second screened-in dining room with a porch feel and its own second bar, plus an outdoor thatch-roofed tiki bar section. In between the indoor and porch sections guests walk by the semi-open kitchen and glance into a glass raw bar display case filled with shellfish temptations. All of it has a waterfront, open-air, breezy feel with ceiling fans, lots of plants hanging from the roof, neon beer signs, hanging ropes, blocks and tackle, and tropical decorations, with simple tables adorned with red-and-white checkered plastic tablecloths and hot sauce bottles. A long dock juts off the back of the restaurant into the Atlantic, in case you want to go for post-meal stroll or are visiting by boat. There are a few trees growing through the deck inside the porch, and the bar has a very Key West look with turquoise painted wood, hand-carved signage, and classic chrome diner stools topped with red leatherette.

Reason to visit: Conch chowder, conch fritters, conch cakes, fish of the day, sweet plantains, frozen Key lime pie.

The food: The menu is large and includes all-American fare such as hamburgers, hot dogs, entrée salads and chicken wings, but the reason to head to Conchy Joe’s is seafood in its myriad forms. There is a full slate of raw bar offerings, including local Florida clams, imported cold-weather oysters (better than their Southern warm-water brethren and a nice touch), steamed shrimp, snow crab and king crab legs, and mussels from Prince Edward Island, Canada. This sort of reflects the ethos here — local seafood is used whenever appropriate, but when there is something better to be had from elsewhere, the restaurant goes that route.

Conch is used several ways, and one of the signature dishes is the conch chowder, served with a bottle of sherry on the side, which you add to taste. Conch chowder is a thinner tomato-based soup, similar to Manhattan clam chowder but with chopped conch instead of clams, though the two crustaceans are very close in texture. It is spicy and good, and the sherry cuts the heat level and makes it taste richer, so it’s a great starter. It's a good idea to slowly add sherry until you get it perfect, because once you’ve added too much you can’t take it back. Because it is a signature dish, the restaurant offers the option to make virtually any meal here into a “Conchy Combo,” and add chowder and a slice of Key lime pie for five bucks. But there are myriad modifications, substitutions, upgrades and side choices available, so be ready to make a lot of decisions beyond your entree.

Conch is also found in two of the three most popular starters here, including the conch fritters with “Harbor Island sauce,” named for a spot in the Bahamas. The fritters are basically fried dough balls studded with pieces of conch meat, and the sauce is a tropically flavored take on French or Russian dressing. Conch cakes are meatier, pounded flat pieces of conch with a crunchy fried coating and topped with a Caribbean remoulade and sweet jalapeño relish. The conch fritters are better than most, as this is a dish that tends to be heavy and chewy, while these are light and soft, and the sauce is delicious. The conch cakes are even better, with a more pronounced seafood taste, and the relish is excellent. The third popular appetizer, the shrimp stack, is also a standout, with a layered tower of shrimp, avocado and a mango/mandarin orange mix, served with tortilla chips, both beautiful and delicious. It’s hard to choose, and this is a good place to go with a group of four or more and share, but if you haven’t had conch, go that route. They also offer the most traditional Bahamian conch preparation, conch salad, a ceviche-style dish of raw sliced conch meat marinated in fresh lime juice with peppers, onions, celery and spices.

The conch theme continues in the adult beverage choices, which are extensive to say the least. There are more than 15 wines offered by the glass, 20 beers and ciders in bottles, including Caribbean and Bahamian specialties like Kalik and Red Stripe, and more than dozen others on draft, with lots of craft beer choices. But Conchy Joe’s is better known for its vast array of tropical cocktails. The signature “Big Conch” is a 45-ounce rum punch with four different light and dark rums, fruit juice and a Myers’s dark rum floater splashed on top. It’s for sharing, but there is also an individual version available — the "Little Conch," of course.

The best entrees revolve around the “truly fresh fish” of the day, which usually includes mahi-mahi and salmon, plus a couple of rotating options, like swordfish and corvina when I visited. Any of these can be prepared in a variety of ways, including wood-fire grilled, breaded and fried, blackened, jerked, as an entrée sandwich, or my favorite, sweet potato crusted. All fish are offered in two sizes, 5 or 8 ounces, and in addition to preparation, size, and whether or not to make it a Conchy Combo, you also have to choose from a dizzying array of sides which include salad, Caesar salad, fries, mango-glazed plantains, black beans and yellow rice, coleslaw, baked potato, mashed potatoes, sweet potato fries and vegetable of the day. To keep up the tropical Caribbean/Bahamian theme I went for plantains (sweet), which were very good, but my colleagues also loved the rice and beans and sweet potato fries.

After must-try starters, and maybe a chowder, plus a main course, you probably won’t have room left for dessert, but if sharing, it’s worth digging deep. There's an entire menu of sweet specialties, including creative oddities like a take on a banana split made with fried sweet plantains topped with vanilla ice cream, warm banana puree and whipped cream. But the two best sellers are the peanut butter pie, which won best dessert in “Taste of Jensen Beach 2017,” and has a filling of rich whipped peanut butter with chocolate chips in a graham cracker crust, and the signature Key lime pie, which won the same contest in 2016. This is an unusual frozen take on the genre — think of it as the Key lime pie equivalent of the frozen margarita — but the flavor profile was spot on and my skeptical Floridian dining partners and Key lime connoisseurs were surprisingly impressed, giving it a local’s thumbs up.

Pilgrimage-worthy?: No, but if you are looking for good waterfront dining in South Florida — and who isn’t? — this is fun and authentic spot with an unusually broad selection of conch dishes.

Rating: Yum! (Scale: Blah, OK, Mmmm, Yum!, OMG!)

Price: $$ ($ cheap, $$ moderate, $$$ expensive)

Details: 3945 NE Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach; 772-334-1130; conchyjoes.com

