Getting Chick-fil-A just got a lot more convenient.

The popular fast food joint known for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries said Tuesday that it'd begin delivering from more than 1,100 of its restaurants around the United States.

Chick-fil-A announced the move as part of a nationwide partnership with DoorDash, the online food delivery service that allows customers to select from a variety of restaurants in their area.

"If they're unable to come to us, we'll come to them," Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said of their customers.

The company said the deliveries would be made within a 10-minute radius of participating locations.

Got a craving for chicken now? The companies are giving away 200,000 free chicken sandwiches ordered through DoorDash until next Tuesday to celebrate the partnership.

Customers just need to use the promo code "CFADELIVERY" on orders at least $5 made after 10:30 a.m. local time.

Naturally, the news brought some excitement to the Twitter-verse.

Oh this is a problem...🙃 https://t.co/WabP8UnV2j — Melanie Kennedy (@TV_Melanie) November 13, 2018

Chick-fil-a is going to start offering delivery?? Bro why do I even need to leave my house anymore — Patrick (@theskyhadababy) November 13, 2018

Chick-fil-A had been testing delivery with DoorDash since 2017, and with other partners in select cities, the company said. It also opened its first "delivery-focused" locations in Louisville, Kentucky, and Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this year.

