CHICAGO – Hundreds of protesters temporarily shut down the Windy City’s iconic Lake Shore Drive Thursday as they expressed outrage over Chicago’s endemic gun violence and called for the resignation of the city’s mayor.

The demonstration's organizers timed the shut down to coincide with rush hour traffic along the busy thoroughfare on the city’s lakefront and then marched to Wrigley Field, where the Chicago Cubs were set to host San Diego Padres.

Police preemptively closed a roughly two-mile stretch of Lake Shore Drive to vehicular traffic shortly before the scheduled start of the protest. Authorities reopened the area about 35 minutes later as marchers cleared the area, and made their way to the balllpark.

Rev. Gregory Livingston, one of the march’s lead organizers, said demonstrators decided to bring the protest through the heart of the city’s more affluent enclaves on the North Side to “redistribute the pain” of gun violence and economic disinvestment plaguing some of Chicago’s black and Latino communities.

Livingston said that the thriving neighborhood around the ballpark – an area with million dollar homes, prospering businesses and thriving public schools – starkly contrasts with the poverty and violence that besets some of Chicago's most-violence plagued neighborhoods on the South and West Side.

"It's a tale of two cities," Livingston said. "One of the hardest things to do is inspire the uninspired. Sometimes you have to stick your neck out, have some skin in the game and get people to recognize that there are some people here are that trying to do something."

Chicago has recorded more than 300 murders so far in 2018, more than any other U.S. city but a 23 percent decline in killings compared to the same time last year.

The protest organizers declined to seek a permit for the march or coordinate with police ahead of the demonstration.

As the protesters made their way to the ballpark, Cubs fans in the neighborhood for Thursday's game looked on at protesters from the packed bars surrounding Wrigley and second-tier stadium.

The protesters' message resonated with some fans, but did break through with all.

“The (protest) takes a lot of police off the streets in areas that (demonstrators) are concerned about and now they’re at the ballpark,” said Ed Warshaw, of suburban Wheaton.

Robin George, of Lombard, Ill., who was attending Thursday's game, and several friends entering the park, so she could cheer the protesters.

"What they are saying hopefully raising awareness," said George, who affixed a "Resist" pin to her Cubs t-shirt. "I'm a huge Cubs fan, but sports is meaningless compared to the message what they have to say about the need for the whole city to address violence."

The protest comes during a busy tourism week for Chicago with the annual Lollapalooza music festival starting Thursday in downtown Grant Park. On Thursday, Livingston called on the festival performers to stand with protesters and cancel their performances. It did not appear any artists heeded his call.

The demonstration comes weeks after a separate group of anti-violence protesters, led by Rev. Michael Pflegar, shut down traffic on the Dan Ryan Expressway, a highway that cuts through some of the Chicago’s South Side neighborhood most impacted by gun violence.

Police initially tried to dissuade Pflegar from marching on the interstate. But eventually Mayor Rahm Emanuel expressed support for the Dan Ryan protest. At one point during the July demonstration, Police Supt. Eddie Johnson even marched arm-in-arm with Pflegar.

Organizers of Thursday’s march, however, said that the last thing they wanted was the Emanuel administration’s blessing.

"When a mayor endorses a protest, it's no longer a protest, it's a parade," said Rev. Ira Acree, an activist from the city’s West Side.

Emanuel, who is up for re-election next year, has faced criticism from some city activists who say he he hasn't brought enough investment to black and Latino communities on the South and West Sides, while Chicago’s downtown and North Side flourishes.

The mayor’s standing in the black community also took a hit following the 2015 release of chilling police dashcam video showing a white police officer fire 16 shots at Laquan McDonald, a 17-year-old black suspect who was wielding a small knife but appeared to be walking away from police.

The footage of the fatal shooting was released under court order 400 days after the incident, and spurred weeks of peaceful protests on the streets of Chicago. Van Dyke, who was charged with first-degree murder, is scheduled to go on trial next month.

Emanuel rolled out a series of reforms for the police department in the aftermath of McDonald shooting, including equipping all officers with body-worn cameras, tightening the department’s use of force policy and improving mental health training.

Last week, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan and Emanuel announced that they had come to an agreement on a draft consent decree laying out a plan to implement further court-monitored reforms for the Chicago Police Department.

As protesters marched, they frequently took aim at Emanuel with chants calling on him to step down.

A spokesman for the mayor did not immediately respond to request for comment.

During the rally, the mayor's campaign, however, sent out an email touting that the students at the city's public schools, a population that is about 84% black or Latino, are leading the country in academic progress.

"We’ve made a lot of progress-and now we need to protect that progress," Emanuel wrote in the campaign e-mail. "Will you stand with us by joining our campaign today?



