NEW YORK – Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have asked the judge in the case against accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán to throw out the entire opening statement presented by a Guzmán defense lawyer.

The request came as Guzmán's trial was poised to enter its second day Wednesday. The trial of the alleged former leader of the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel opened Tuesday under heavy security at Brooklyn federal court.

Prosecutors claim defense lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman failed to stick to the evidence in the case when he told jurors Tuesday that Guzmán was a fall guy for corrupt Mexican officials and a man he dubbed the world’s biggest drug dealer. Lichtman had argued that reputed drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada remained at large because he paid hundreds of millions of dollars to the current and former presidents of Mexico.

"Why did the Mexican government need a scapegoat? Because they were making too much money" from the payoffs, Lichtman argued.

This file photo shows federal authorities escorting alleged Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, center, from a plane to a waiting caravan of government SUVs after he was extradited to the U.S. to stand trial on drug conspiracy charges.

U.S. federal law enforcement via AP

President Enrique Peña Nieto and former President Felipe Calderon rejected the claims as false and defamatory.

"Mr. Lichtman’s opening statement was permeated with improper argument, unnoticed affirmative defenses and inadmissible hearsay," prosecutors said in a letter to the judge. "The Court should strike it, and instruct the jury to disregard it."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Fels, in his opening, described Guzmán as a cunning businessman who revolutionized narcotics trafficking to the United States.

Guzmán rose from a small-time marijuana dealer in Mexico to moving tons of cocaine, heroin and other drugs from South America and his native land through a network of secret tunnels beneath the southern U.S. border, Fels told jurors.

Guzmán is charged with 17 criminal counts, including drug trafficking, conspiring to murder rivals, money laundering and weapons offenses.

Nicknamed "El Chapo," or "shorty," for his 5-foot-6 stature, he built an organization that used trucks, planes, trains and even a submarine to speed drugs into the exploding U.S. market for more than three decades, Fels said, reaping billions of dollars in profits.

When rivals, government informers or others got in his way, Fels said, Guzmán had them captured, tortured and killed, sometimes wielding his diamond-encrusted pistol or gold-plated AK-47 automatic rifle.

During a trial expected to last four months, Fels said the jury would see and hear Guzmán on secret videos and audiotapes "running his narco empire in his own words."

The opening statements were delayed for much of the day because two jurors asked to be let off the panel.

One told the court she would suffer from medical issues if required to serve. The other said he is self-employed and could not miss work for four months.

Both were dismissed and replaced with alternates who had been pre-screened for the trial.

The trial is one of the highest-security court proceedings in New York City since the terrorism prosecutions of suspects in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center and a related plot to bomb city landmarks.

Federal agents with bomb-detecting dogs checked the courthouse near Brooklyn's DUMBO and Brooklyn Heights neighborhood, while NYPD Emergency Services Unit officers and other security personnel checked the building.

He was brought to New York in January 2017 after Mexican authorities authorized his extradition to face trial in Brooklyn.

Guzmán has been held in solitary confinement in a Manhattan's high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center, where all of his activities are carefully monitored.

