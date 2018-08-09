NEW YORK (AP) — Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were involved in an altercation Friday night that got physical at a New York Fashion Week party and left Cardi B with a mark on her head.

A person who witnessed the incident who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly said Minaj was finishing up a conversation with someone when Cardi B tried to attack her, but Minaj's security guards intervened.

Video circulating on social media shows Cardi B lunging toward someone and being held back at Harper's Bazaar Icons party Friday night. Cardi B reportedly threw one of her shoes at Minaj. Another video shows the platinum rapper being escorted out of the event by security.

Cardi B, wearing a voluminous red Dolce & Gabanna gown, was seen leaving the party with what appeared to be a bump on her head. She was barefoot.

She and Minaj have been rap rivals since Cardi B began achieving huge success over the last year.

In a post on Instagram, Cardi B didn't call out Minaj by name but alluded to the fight and said she was sparked because her mothering skills were being disparaged. She and rapper Offset recently had their first child together, a girl.

Minaj has not yet commented on the incident.

Cardi B: Style Diary
01 / 22
Cardi B has charmed the masses with her huge personality and lyrical prowess. The rapper, who just announced she's expecting a baby with fiance Offset, has also wowed designers and fans with her unique personal style. Here are a few of her best looks.
02 / 22
Singer Cardi B accepts the Best New Artist award during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif.
03 / 22
Cardi B performs during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif.
04 / 22
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Cardi B attends the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775124151 ORIG FILE ID: 920235350
05 / 22
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Cardi B attends GQ's 2018 All-Stars Celebration at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775124766 ORIG FILE ID: 919773214
06 / 22
Cardi B was all over New York Fashion Week in February 2018, including front row at Marc Jacobs with Lil Kim.
07 / 22
Cardi B and designer Jeremy Scott pose backstage at the Jeremy Scott show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 8, 2018.
08 / 22
Cardi B poses backstage at the Prabal Gurung show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11, 2018.
09 / 22
Cardi B poses with designer Christian Siriano at the designer's show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10, 2018 in New York City.
10 / 22
Cardi B
11 / 22
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Cardi B arrives at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY (Via OlyDrop)
12 / 22
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Cardi B arrives at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY (Via OlyDrop)
13 / 22
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B performs Finesse during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY (Via OlyDrop)
14 / 22
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Recording artist Cardi B attends the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City.
15 / 22
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images ) ORG XMIT: 775101770 ORIG FILE ID: 910358968
16 / 22
Cardi B attends Power 105.1?s Powerhouse 2017 at the Barclays Center on October 26, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York City City.
17 / 22
Cardi B attends the Stream TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on Oct. 17, 2017 in New York.
18 / 22
She had a Cinderella moment in a Christian Siriano gown at the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on Sept. 14, 2017.
19 / 22
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rappers Cardi B (L) and Offset of Migos attend the Fenty Puma by Rihanna show during New York Fashion Week at the 69th Regiment Armory on September 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775032323 ORIG FILE ID: 845459336
20 / 22
Cardi B arrives on the red carpet for the 34th MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at The Forum in Inglewood, California, Los Angeles, USA, 27 August 2017.
21 / 22
Cardi B introduces a performance by Demi Lovato at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
22 / 22
Cardi B attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
