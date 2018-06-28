Police secure the scene of a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland on June 28, 2018.

At least five people were killed and several severely wounded when a gunman opened fire in a Maryland newsrom Thursday, police said.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh earlier had said "several" people died at the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis.

Annapolis Police Lt. Timothy Seipp said there had been an active shooter and that a subject is in custody. Anne Arundel County police took over the investigation and said the building was being thoroughly searched so people could be released to their families.

"Our number one priority is getting those people safey outside," Lt. Ryan Frashure said.

Video from the scene showed lines of people exiting the building, hands in the air.

A suspect is in custody

The gunman was described as a white male and was believed to have used a shotgun, the Associated Press reported, citing an official it did not name. The official said the suspect was not cooperating with investigators. Anne Arundel Lt. Ryan Frashure said there appeared to be no other suspects, but that the building was being searched to make certain the gunman acted alone. Authorities also wanted to make sure no explosives had been planted.

Extent of casualties still being sorted out

Acting Anne Arundel County Police Chief William Krampf said at least five people were killed and that several were "gravely" wounded. Earlier, Seipp had said initial reports indicated that at least four people were wounded. Details were still emerging.

Reporter tweeted from scene

Phil Davis, a reporter at the newspaper, tweeted shortly after the shooting that a "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees." He said "it's bad," but said he could not confirm deaths. "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he tweeted.

Shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. 01 / 03 In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. 01 / 03

Police send officers to media outlets

The New York Police Department said it was sending patrols to major media outlets in the city as a precaution. In Baltimore, officers were sent to The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Capital Gazette.

President Trump weighs in

President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences: "I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene."

