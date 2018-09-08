The largest wildfire in California history has topped 470 square miles, nearly the size of the state’s largest city, Cal Fire reported Wednesday night.

The Mendocino Complex Fire, a merging of the Ranch and River fires that both sparked July 27, was listed at 302,086 acres at 7 p.m. Pacific. While containment remained at 47 percent, the same as the previous night, Cal Fire reported progress on the frontlines.

“Today on the Ranch Fire, fire crews focused on tying together the south east corner near Indian Valley, successfully working towards holding the eastern section. Additionally, work progressed around Pine Mountain Project and towards the Snow Mountain Wilderness,” Cal Fire said. “Fire crews were successful eliminating potential fire threat and decreasing spotting potential in the southern section of the fire. The containment line holding north of SR20 allowed evacuation orders to be reduced.”

The River Fire, meanwhile, “saw no growth,” Cal Fire said.

A total of 119 homes and 110 other buildings have been destroyed by the Mendocino Complex Fire, and another 9,2000 structures remain threatened by a blaze that could soon equal the size of Los Angeles (503 square miles).

Cal Fire has listed Sept. 1 as the target date for full containment.

Another of the state’s 18 current wildfires, the Carr Fire, was also listed at 47 percent containment by Cal Fire on Wednesday night. That fire, which threatened the city of Redding shortly after starting on July 23, has charred 176,069 acres and destroyed nearly 2,000 structures – including 1,077 homes.

A third high-profile blaze, the Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park, was listed at 68-percent containment on Wednesday, its 27th day. It has burned nearly 100,000 acres and stifled tourism during the peak season for local businesses.

