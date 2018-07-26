Deadly blaze pushes through California, forces town evacuations

Hot, dry weather is forecast through the weekend which could fuel the deadly wildfire in Northern California that has destroyed at least 500 structures and grown to more than 75 square miles. The fire, believed to have started earlier this week in the Gold Rush-era hamlet of French Gulch from a vehicle problem, claimed the lives of two people this week and has put firefighting agencies on "evacuation and life-saving mode." Elsewhere in California, firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in the San Jacinto Mountains that has burned 12,300 acres, while crews have been asked to stay another week, totaling 21 days — the most firefighters can work a fire before being sent home — to fight the Yosemite-area fire

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations
01 / 29
A fire vehicle is surrounded by flames as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018. More than 30,000 acres have burned in multiple fires throughout the region.
02 / 29
A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on July 1, 2018.
03 / 29
Firefighters scramble to get control as flames from the Pawnee fire jump across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
04 / 29
A water dropping helicopter works the scene as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
05 / 29
A tree ignites as firefighters attempt to stop flames from the Pawnee fire from jumping across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
06 / 29
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on June 25, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes as major wildfires encroached on an area of Northern California still recovering from severe blazes in recent years.
07 / 29
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif.
08 / 29
A tree burns in Lake County, Calif.
09 / 29
The Pawnee Fire burns down the mountain near Spring Valley, Calif.
10 / 29
Homes on Wolf Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif., were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire.
11 / 29
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
12 / 29
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
13 / 29
A vehicle scorched by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as they raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
14 / 29
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
15 / 29
In this photo provided by the Cal Fire Communications, firefighters battle a wildfire in an area northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018.
16 / 29
Firefighter Richard Cotter battles a wildfire on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
17 / 29
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018., near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
18 / 29
A structure leveled by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
19 / 29
Firefighters work to contain a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif. on June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others as the fire raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
20 / 29
Kevin Clark helps to protect his brother's store as a wildfire burned and surrounded the area in Spring Valley, Calif.
21 / 29
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
22 / 29
A Cal Fire helicopter helps battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
23 / 29
A Cal Fire incident management team discusses the plan to battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
24 / 29
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
25 / 29
Horses roam in a pasture as Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
26 / 29
An inmate crew battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
27 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
28 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns in the Spring Valley area, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, Calif. The Pawnee Fire broke out on June 23, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, is one of four wildfires burning in largely rural areas as wind and heat gripped a swath of California from San Jose to the Oregon border.
29 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.

She's back! Simone Biles returns to action

After nearly two years out of the competition, esteemed American gymnast Simone Biles is back. Competing in the U.S. Classic in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, it will be Biles first competition since winning four gold medals in the 2016 Summer Olympics. Biles said in a tweet that she plans to compete in all four disciplines while at the one-day event, which serves as the final qualifier for the 2018 national championships next month in Boston. The field will also include reigning world champion Morgan Hurd and reigning national champion Regan Smith.

Re-examining 'Animal House' four decades later

Widely regarded as an all-time classic, National Lampoon's raunchy frat house comedy "Animal House" celebrates its 40th anniversary on Saturday. But four decades later, the movie — which was immortalized in the Library of Congress, joining an elite group of film greats like "Casablanca" and "Titanic" — feels more like a toxic showcase of racism, homophobia and jokes about sexual assault. While parts of the film are still genuinely funny and enjoyable in 2018, the crueler moments beg the question: In the era of #MeToo, is it still OK to enjoy "Animal House"

Pressure intensifies as Tour de France eyes final stretch

The 105th Tour de France will conclude this weekend with only one more challenging stage standing in the way of Geraint Thomas winning his first Tour title. Thomas, who helped Britain to the gold medal in team pursuit at the 2012 London Olympics, takes an advantage of 2 minutes, 5 seconds over Dutch rival Tom Dumoulin into Saturday's 19-mile individual time trial in the Basque Country. A big worry for Thomas this week focused on the unruly fans who have consistently affected this Tour — one fan reached over the barriers nearly took Thomas down. The Tour will finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday. 

Best of the 2018 Tour de France
01 / 59
France's Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, seizes the fork of Tour de France fan Didi Senft during the 17th stage of the Tour de France.
02 / 59
The Netherlands' Wout Poels, Colombia's Egan Bernal, Great Britain's Geraint Thomas -- wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey -- Netherlands' Steven Kruijswijk and Slovenia's Primoz Roglic ride uphill during the 17th stage of the Tour de France.
03 / 59
The pack, with Great Britain's Geraint Thomas wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides downhill during the 17th stage of the Tour de France, between Bagneres-de-Luchon and Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet, southwestern France.
04 / 59
The pack rides through the Pyrenees Mountains during the 16th stage of the Tour de France.
05 / 59
Gendarmes detain a protester as the pack rides behind during a farmers protest that attempted to block the route during the 16th stage of the Tour de France.
06 / 59
A gendarme (left) sprays tear gas at protesters as other gendarmes remove haystacks from the route during a farmers protest that attempted to block the route during Stage 16 of the Tour de France between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Luchon, southwestern France. The race was halted for several minutes after tear gas was used as protesting farmers attempted to block the route.
07 / 59
Denmark's Magnus Cort Nielsen crosses the finish line to win the 15th stage of the Tour de France.
08 / 59
Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, climbs with the pack during the 15th stage.
09 / 59
The pack passes under the Millau viaduct during the 15th stage.
10 / 59
Spain's Omar Fraile celebrates a he crosses the finish line to win the 14th stage of the Tour de France.
11 / 59
The pack of riders in action during the 14th stage of the Tour de France.
12 / 59
The pack climbs during Stage 14 of the Tour de France with start in Saint-Paul Trois-Chateaux and finish in Mende, France.
13 / 59
Slovakia's Peter Sagan, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 13th stage of the Tour de France.
14 / 59
The pack rides through the village of Pont-en-Royans during the 13th stage of the Tour de France.
15 / 59
A man rides his horse alongside the pack during Stage 13 of the Tour de France with start in Bourg d'Oisans and finish in Valence, France.
16 / 59
The Netherlands' Steven Kruijswijk rides through flare bomb smoke in the ascent to l'Alpe d'Huez during Stage 12 of the Tour de France.
17 / 59
The breakaway climbs during Stage 12 of the Tour de France.
18 / 59
The pack rides through the Maurienne valley during Stage 12 of the Tour de France.
19 / 59
Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (left) and Great Britain's Geraint Thomas (third from left), wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, lead the pack riding down along the Grand'Maison dam and lake during Stage 12 of the Tour de France between Bourg-Saint-Maurice - Les Arcs and l'Alpe d'Huez.
20 / 59
Great Britain's Geraint Thomas celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win Stage 11 of the Tour de France.
21 / 59
The pack of riders in action during Stage 11 of the Tour de France.
22 / 59
The pack of riders in action during Stage 11 of the Tour de France.
23 / 59
The pack climbs during Stage 11 of the Tour de France with start in Albertville and finish in La Rosiere Espace San Bernardo, France.
24 / 59
France's Julian Alaphilippe celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win Stage 10 of the Tour de France.
25 / 59
Cyclists speed downhill during Stage 10 of the Tour de France.
26 / 59
The pack rides on a gravel road during Stage 10 of the Tour de France with start in Annecy and finish in Le Grand-Bornand, France.
27 / 59
John Degenkolb of Germany celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the ninth stage of the Tour de France.
28 / 59
The breakaway group rides through a cobblestone section during the ninth stage of the Tour de France.
29 / 59
Belgium's Yves Lampaert rides with the pack through a cobblestone section during the ninth stage of the Tour de France between Arras and Roubaix in northern France.
30 / 59
The Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Germany's Andre Greipel (left) and Colombia's Fernando Gaviria to win the eighth stage of the Tour de France.
31 / 59
The pack rides past the Notre-Dame des Andelys church in Les Andelys during the eighth stage of the Tour de France.
32 / 59
The pack rides in Gerberoy during the eight stage of the Tour de France with start in Dreux and finish in Amiens, France.
33 / 59
The Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen sprints in the last meters to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France between Fougeres and Chartres, western France.
34 / 59
Race leader Greg van Avermaet of Belgium looks ahead of the peloton during the seventh stage of the Tour de France.
35 / 59
The pack rides across wheat fields during the seventh stage of the Tour de France.
36 / 59
Daniel Martin of Ireland celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the sixth stage of the Tour de France.
37 / 59
The pack pedals past haystacks that caught fire accidentally during the sixth stage of the Tour de France.
38 / 59
The pack of riders in action during the sixth stage of the Tour de France between Brest and Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, France.
39 / 59
Slovakia's Peter Sagan celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the fifth stage of the Tour de France.
40 / 59
The pack of riders in action during the fifth stage of the Tour de France.
41 / 59
The pack of riders in action through Locronan during the fifth stage of the Tour de France between Lorient and Quimper, France.
42 / 59
The pack of the riders in action during Stage 4 of the Tour de France.
43 / 59
A race medic check France's Axel Domont shoulder after he was caught in a massive pack fall in the last kilometers of the fourth stage of the Tour de France between La Baule and Sarzeau in western France.
44 / 59
The breakaway group passes over a bridge during the fourth stage of the Tour de France.
45 / 59
Team Sky passes one of several syringes that were put on the side of the road during the fourth stage of the Tour de France.
46 / 59
Young fans stand by haystacks with banners reading "Long live the Tour" and "Go the Blu Ones", referring to the French soccer team competing in the World Cup.
47 / 59
Riders of Belgium's Wanty - Groupe Gobert cycling team pedal during the third stage of the Tour de France, a 35.5 km team time-trial around Cholet.
48 / 59
Team Quick-Step Floors rides during the third stage of the Tour de France.
49 / 59
Peter Sagan wears the overall leader's yellow jersey after Stage 2 of the Tour de France with start in Mouilleron-Saint-Germain and finish in La Roche Sur-Yon, France.
50 / 59
Peter Sagan (left) sprints in the last meters ahead of ahead of Italy's Sonny Colbrelli (right) and France's Arnaud Demare to win Stage 2 of the 105th edition of the Tour de France.
51 / 59
The pack pedals during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race.
52 / 59
Australia's Luke Durbridge is helped by a medic after falling in the last kilometers during the second stage of the Tour de France.
53 / 59
The pack rides through a roundabout during the second stage of the Tour de France.
54 / 59
The pack pedals during the second stage of the Tour de France.
55 / 59
Colombia's Fernando Gaviria celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Slovakia's Peter Sagan and Germany's Marcel Kittel to win the first stage of the Tour de France.
56 / 59
Spectators wait along the road to watch riders during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Noirmoutier-en-l'ile and Fontenay-le Comte, western France.
57 / 59
Alexander Kristoff of Norway drinks water following Stage 1 of the Tour de France in Fontenay-Le-Comte.
58 / 59
The pack passes a field with sunflowers during the first stage of the Tour de France.
59 / 59
Spectators watch as the pack passes along the west coast during the first stage of the Tour de France.

Feeling hungry this weekend? You'll have options

Sunday offers a little something for everyone. Whether you like them spicy hot or sticky sweet, July 29 is the day for all things chicken wings. That’s right, it’s National Chicken Wing Day and that means many of your favorite places for chicken wings will be offering deals to lure you in. But wait, are you feeling a little more Italian instead? You’re in luck because it’s also National Lasagna Day and there are more deals.

Contributing: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com