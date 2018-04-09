State lawmakers in California recently passed a bill that would require middle and high schools statewide to start "no earlier than 8:30 a.m.," according to a report from CBS News.

California Gov. Jerry Brown reportedly has until the end of September to decide if he will sign the bill into law or not.

"That delayed school start time could have a big impact on middle school children and adolescents," Dr. Carol Ash, a sleep expert with RWJBarnabas Health in New Jersey, told CBS This Morning. "When they don't get the sleep they need, it can cause poor academic performance, drowsy driving depression, loneliness, social isolation, addictive behaviors and weight gain, obesity and hypertension. So, it has a significant health and mental impact on your children."

The CDC found that five out of six middle and high schools in the United States start before 8:30 a.m., while sleep deprivation for students is a common problem across the country. CBS News also reports that 60 percent of middle schoolers and 70 percent of high schoolers do not get the recommended amount of sleep.

