The most expensed hotels, restaurants airlines for business travelers

A recent analysis by the MIT Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research suggests Uber and Lyft drivers are taking home about $3.37 an hour.

Richard Vogel, AP

Business travelers are increasingly using Lyft ride-hailing services as Uber and taxi use decreases, according to a new study by Certify, which tracks business expenses.

According to an analysis of more than 10 million business travel receipts and expenses in North America, Lyft gained eight percent in market share in the second quarter of this year over the same quarter in 2017. Meanwhile, Uber declined thee percent and taxi use dropped five percent.

Nonetheless, Uber still dominates ride-hailing, holding onto 74 percent of the overall market compared with 19 percent for Lyft and seven percent for taxis.

Ride-hailing services have grown significantly since Certify began monitoring the market in 2014. In the second quarter of that year, Uber took just under 26 percent of all ground transportation expenses. Lyft took less than one percent. Taxis dominated the market back then, with 74 percent of market share.

Business travelers are also spending more money on Uber than on Lyft. In the second quarter of this year, they spent an average of $26 per Uber ride, compared with $22.37 for Lyft. Uber customers also tip more than Lyft riders--$4.24 vs. $3.46. Still, the percentage of tips per Uber ride was down this most recent quarter from six to two percent.

In general, business travelers are using various types of digital services. They are increasingly using apps that help them find parking spots, such as SpotHero. The use of SpotHero jumped 216 percent from the second quarter of last year to the same period this year. Most of that increase happened in Chicago, where SpotHero has its headquarters.

They are also increasingly ordering food through apps. GrubHub transactions made up 35 percent of all food delivery in this latest quarter. That was a a 10 percent drop from last year. But Uber Eats was up 11 percent over a year ago, making up 25 percent of market share. DoorDash got 20 percent and Postmates got 11 percent.

As far as amount spent on average for food delivery, DoorDash had the highest amount, with $75. 21. Uber Eats had the lowest average transaction cost with $34.30.

For a look at the most expensed restaurants, hotels and airlines among business travelers in the second quarter of this year, take a look at the photo gallery above.

The most popular Uber destination in each state

25 dishes that UberEATS delivers

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com