Celebrities are taking to social media to mourn the death of popular film star Burt Reynolds, who has died at age 82, multiple news outlets have confirmed, including The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and CBS News.
Reynolds, known for his work in films such as "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and "Smokey and the Bandit," was celebrated for his career on Twitter Thursday.
Reynolds' "Boogie Nights" co-star Mark Wahlberg said, "Rest in peace to a legend and a friend."
Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted a touching tribute: "Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me."
Steve Harvey shared his feelings about Reynolds: "Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache."
"I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks," Kevin Smith tweeted. "He was true American icon. Hate to see him go..."
"RIP to another legend," Josh Gad said in a tweet. "A very great loss."
Ricky Gervais said that Reynolds' "whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny."
"The Office" star Angela Kinsey said that "he brought a lot of joy into our lives."
"Community" star Yvette Nicole Brown remembered him in the movie "The End," saying, "This really, really sucks."
Comedian Patton Oswalt recounted an anecdote about Reynolds and Clint Eastwood.
"Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time," Oswalt tweeted. "Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, 'I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons.'"
Actor Dean Cain simply said, "God bless, sir."
Writer and director Edgar Wright mourned the loss of the famed actor, tweeting: "R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, underrated as a dramatic actor (Deliverance), underrated as a director (Sharkey's Machine), but also a rare movie star that seemed to be just having an absolute ball onscreen."
ABC World News anchor David Muir said, "We'll celebrate his rich career tonight."
Musician Richard Marx retold a story about when he met Reynolds in a video story. "I said, 'I just want to thank you for many hours of entertainment,'" Marx tweeted. "He smiled so big and shook my hand and said, “You made my day. Thank you.”
