Primera Air, which expanded into the United States earlier this year and recently announced more flights for next summer, is going out of business.

The European budget carrier said in a statement on its website that it is ceasing operations on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

"On behalf of Primera Air team, we would like to thank you for your loyalty,'' the statement says. "On this sad day we are saying goodbye to all of you.''

It did not provide information on ticket refunds.

The news comes less than than two months after no-frills Primera touted three new U.S.-Europe routes, with fares as low as $149 each way. The airline planned to fly to Brussels from Boston, Newark Liberty and Washington Dulles.

Primera, based in Latvia, announced an expansion into the United States in August 2017. The airline announced six flights from Newark Liberty and Boston to London, Birmingham, England, and Paris on Airbus A321neo planes. The flights began earlier this  year.

Europe's 30 biggest airlines (by 'available seat miles')
What are Europe’s biggest airlines? We decided to take a look. There are several data sets that could be used to rank them. Among the options: revenue, fleet size, passengers flown and carrying capacity. We opted to for the latter, going with a ranking based on “available seat miles" (ASMs). ASMs are a standard industry measure that calculates an airline’s carrying capacity by multiplying its number of available seats by the number of miles they fly. With the help of trade publication Airline Weekly, which analyzed of Diio Mi data, we came up with rankings for Europe’s 30-biggest airlines as measured by ASMs for the 12-month period running from July 2017 through June 2018. At the top was German carrier Lufthansa, followed by British Airways and Ryanair.
No. 30: LOT Polish Airlines (11.9 billion ASMs)
No. 29: Brussels Airlines (12.9 billion ASMs)
No. 28 Jet2.com (14.6 billion ASMs)
No. 27 S7 Airlines (16.7 billion ASMs)
No. 26: Austrian Airlines (16.9 billion ASMs)
No. 25: Aer Lingus (17.6 billion ASMs)
No. 24: Thomas Cook (18.1 billion ASMs)
No. 23: Air Europa (19.7 billion)
No. 22 Pegasus Airlines (20.01 billion ASMs)
No. 21: Eurowings (20.46 billion ASMs)
No. 20: Condor (20.51 billion ASMs)
No. 20: Vueling Airlines (22.7 billion ASMs)
No. 18: Finnair (25.45 billion ASMs)
No. 17: TUI Airways, formerly Thomson Airways (25.49 billion ASMs)
No. 16: TAP Air Portugal (28.7 billion ASMs)
No. 51: Virgin Atlantic (29.1 billion ASMs)
No. 14: Alitalia (29.4 billion ASMs)
No. 13: Wizz Air (30.3 billion ASMs)
No. 12: SAS (30.62 billion ASMs)
No. 11: Swiss International Air Lines (30.64 billion ASMs)
No. 10: Iberia (39.4 billion ASMs)
No. 9: Norwegian Air (49 billion ASMs)
No. 8: EasyJet (63.4 billion)
No. 7: KLM (71.9 billion)
No. 6; Aeroflot (78.7 billion ASMs)
No. 5: Air France (103.5 billion ASMs)
No. 4: Turkish Airlines (108.2 billion ASMs)
No. 3: Ryanair (110 billion ASMs)
No. 2: British Airways (114.7 billion ASMs)
No. 1: Lufthansa (120.5 billion ASMs)
