WASHINGTON – Tensions rose and tempers frayed Tuesday as the White House, Senate Republicans and Democrats, and lawyers for two women accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in the 1980s neared a showdown.

With the hours ticking down to a historic Thursday hearing featuring Kavanaugh and one of his accusers, the Senate Judiciary Committee's Republican majority staff sent terse emails to the accusers' lawyers indicating that the time for negotiations is over.

Republicans hope to use Kavanaugh's firm denials, repeated on nationwide television Monday night, to schedule a committee confirmation vote as soon as Friday.

But lawyers for California college professor Christine Blasey Ford, who claims Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party during high school, object to the hiring of a female sex crimes prosecutor to conduct the questioning for the committee's 11 male Republican senators. They have asked to meet with her beforehand, but Republicans have not given them her name.

"Are there reasons – other than strategic advantage and unfair surprise – that you will not tell us the name of the experienced sex crimes prosecutor?" Debra Katz, one of Ford's lawyers, asked by email.

Mike Davis, Grassley's nominations counsel, said the name would remain secret "for safety reasons" that he could not discuss. He refused Katz's request to resume negotiations by phone over hearing details.

Grassley's staff also is seeking evidence and testimony from Deborah Ramirez, a Colorado woman who helps victims of domestic violence, before agreeing to investigate her claim that Kavanaugh exposed himself at another party as a Yale University freshman.

President Trump weighed in from the United Nations in New York, despite efforts by White House aides and other Republicans to keep him from roiling the waters. He called Democrats' efforts on behalf of Kavanaugh's accusers "a con game."

“The second accuser has nothing,” Trump said of Ramirez, who told her story of a college drinking game to The New Yorker. “She admits that she was drunk.”

Even so, press secretary Sarah Sanders said the White House is open to having Ramirez testify before the Senate, perhaps as early as Thursday.

Democrats continued to seek an FBI investigation of the two allegations, which would take several days in each case. They also joined Ford's lawyers in charging that by hiring a sex crimes prosecutor, Republicans were out to intimidate Ford at Thursday's hearing.

"This is not a criminal trial for which the involvement of an experienced sex crimes prosecutor would be appropriate," Michael Bromwich, one of Ford's lawyers, wrote to Grassley's staff. "Neither Dr. Blasey Ford nor Judge Kavanaugh is on trial. The goal should be to develop the relevant facts, not try a case."

The accusations from Ford and Ramirez have roiled the Supreme Court nomination process at the 11th hour, energizing sexual assault victims in the #MeToo era, threatening Kavanaugh's career and reputation, and risking the court's standing as it prepares for Monday's start of the 2018 term.

Kavanaugh was nominated by Trump in early July to succeed Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, the court's swing vote on key social issues such as abortion, affirmative action and same-sex marriage. The Judiciary Committee held a four-day hearing earlier this month, but the sexual assault allegations arose later.

At stake is Republicans' effort to gain control of the court, possibly for decades to come, and Democrats' effort to block them. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, who blocked President Barack Obama from naming a fifth liberal justice in 2016, reiterated his goal Tuesday.

"I look forward eagerly to hearing from both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh under oath this Thursday morning. I am glad we will be able to hear testimony from both," he said. "And then I look forward to an up-or-down vote on this nomination right here on the Senate floor."

If Kavanaugh is defeated or withdraws, the midterm elections will be held before another nominee can be confirmed, and Democrats have an outside chance of winning a Senate majority. In that case, Republicans still could try to confirm that nominee during a "lame-duck" Senate session in the fall.

Contributing: Eliza Collins in Washington, D.C., and John Fritze in New York.

