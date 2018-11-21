– Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.
The morning Black Friday rush may seem like ages ago, but if you're just settling in for some evening shopping, there's nothing to fear! Online sales at big box stores like Target and Walmart are still going strong, and here at Reviewed, we've spent the entire day combing through some of their best online offerings and ensuring deals are still available so you can find the perfect gifts (and maybe something extra for you).
The best Black Friday 2018 Walmart deals still available
-
Vizio 43-In. Class FHD 1080p Smart LED TV—$218 at Walmart (Save $60): This TV is a great buy for the price, but we recommend using an external streaming device instead of the built-in features. You don't often see good TVs at this size, either, so it's perfect for a small room on a budget.
-
Xbox One X—$399 at Walmart (Save $100): The more powerful Xbox One X is at a great price right now, and it offers a full 4K gaming experience and can play 4K Blu-rays. It probably on most gamers wishlists and a great buy at this price.
-
Lifetime Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop—$129.99 at Walmart (Save $26.19): Save on a highly rated basketball hoop for your backyard.
-
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle—$199 at Walmart (Save $100): Get the popular 1TB Xbox One S with Minecraft, the cult-favorite building game that's great for all ages.
These are some of other Walmart deals worthy of your attention right now:
-
Google Home Hub—$99 (Save $50): This deal is also available at Target.
-
Google Home Mini—$25 (Save $25): Also at Target.
-
Roku Ultra—$48 (Save $51): Seeing a pattern? Also at Target.
-
-
-
-
-
Samsung Galaxy 16GB Tablet + $25 Google Play credit—$129 (Save $60)
-
-
KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Mixer Attachment Set—$111.99 (Save $138)
The best Black Friday Target deals online
-
Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant—$25 at Target (Save $25): We've never seen such a great price on the smallest of Google's smart speakers. This deal is also available at Walmart.
-
Fitbit Charge 3—$119.95 at Target (Save $30): This is our favorite fitness tracker and the newest of the Charge models. The Fitbit Charge 3 has upgraded battery life and is waterproof, which is perfect for anyone who wants to be more active or track their steps. This will be the first time this model is on sale at Target, so we're loving this deal!
-
Crock-Pot 6 Qt 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker—$49.99 at Target (Save $25): Our favorite multi-cooker (better than the Instant Pot!) is currently at one of its lowest prices this year.
-
Bodum Brazil French Press—$10 (Save $5): This is one of the best French presses we've tested down to its lowest price ($5 less than Amazon's selling it for and $10 less than full price). Although the glass does get a bit hot, it's still a great affordable option.
-
Target Home Decor Sale—Save up to 40% with the code "TURKEY": If you're in the market for new bedding, furniture, decor, or other home accessories, this is your chance to get great savings. Rugs, take an extra 15% off.
Want more? These are the rest of Target's noteworthy deals today:
-
-
Playstation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller in GOLD—$39.99 (Save $25)
-
-
Fitbit Versa—$149 (Save $50): This is the first time we've ever seen this fitness tracker on sale!
-
Canon EOS M50 Digital SLR Camera (black)—$599.99 (Save $300)
-
KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer—$279.99 (Save $60): It's the same price at Amazon and Macy's too!
-
KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Classic Stand Mixer—$189.99 (Save $60): Same as the Artisan, it's also available at Amazon and Macy's.
-
-
23andMe Personal Ancestry Kit with $10 gift card—$59 (Save $40.99)
-
Check out all the best Black Friday deals here.
Reviewed.com has you covered through the shopping madness, researching endlessly to find you the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. For the latest updates on all our coverage, be sure to follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.