Black Friday is almost here people! We've been diligently searching for the best Black Friday deals, but I think we can all agree that the best deals and doorbusters don't appear until the big day. If you we're planning on heading into Target you can find great deals on kitchen products, electronics, and more. Although most of it isn't on sale yet, we narrowed down some of the best deals that will be available on the actual Black Friday.

The best Black Friday 2018 deals at Target

Instant Pot 7-in-1 Duo 6-Qt. with a $10 Target gift card—$69.95 (Save $30) : The cult-favorite Instant Pot is back down to its typical sale price for Black Friday, but you technically get $40 off thanks to the bonus $10 gift card. Everyone loves this cooking gadget because it acts as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more, making it the ultimate gift for any busy chef—or for yourself! TCL 55-In. Roku 4K Smart TV (2017)—$349.99 (Save $30) : With 4K and Roku's streaming platform built in, you really can't find a better deal on an entry-level big screen TV. At this low sale price, we love this TV, especially for secondary viewing areas like bedrooms, kitchens, or playrooms. It usually costs $380 on Amazon, but it originally retailed for $450. Plus, this sale is live right now, so there's no need to wait. Fitbit Charge 3—$119.95 (Save $30) : This is our favorite fitness tracker and the newest of the Charge models. The Fitbit Charge 3 has upgraded battery life and is waterproof, which is perfect for anyone who wants to be more active or track their steps. This will be the first time this model is on sale at Target, so we're loving this deal! Roku Ultra Streaming Player—$49.99 (Save $50) : At half off, these is a great deal on the best media streaming devices we've ever tested. You can watch your Netflix, your Hulu, and your Amazon Video in 4K and HDR, bringing your binge watching to the next level. KitchenAid Professional 5-Qt. Mixer—$219.99 ￼(Save $80) : We can all agree that nothing looks better on a kitchen counter than a KitchenAid stand mixer. The KitchenAid is the best stand mixer we've ever tested and the Professional model makes it easy to lock in the bowl—and it's the best at kneading bread. Plus, you really can't beat this price.

There will be even more deals and doorbusters once Black Friday actually arrives. Target has some early Black Friday sales for its RED card members that will go live at midnight on Wednesday. Actual Black Friday sales will vary from store to store, so check your local store's hours to know when the sales will begin.



These are some of our favorite Target Black Friday deals that aren't live yet, but keep an eye our for these deals upon entering the madness of the store:

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

