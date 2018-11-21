— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Black Friday is here, and if you hate heading to the stores, Amazon might be one of your favorite options for getting deals without leaving your couch (or bed, no judgment). The site already has plenty of deals every single day, and they've been putting more and more of their Black Friday sales up as we've gotten closer to Black Friday.

Although we don't yet know every seller on Amazon that will be having sales when the clock strikes midnight, we do know there will be great deals on Amazon devices like Echoes, Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, and more. Our shopping experts have been searching for the best Black Friday deals you can get from retailers in stores and online all month. These are the top offers from Amazon right now:

The best Black Friday 2018 deals on Amazon right now

Amazon's Black Friday sales on Amazon devices began on Friday, Nov. 16 with new deals going live almost daily through Thanksgiving. And now they are all here and available through Cyber Monday! Nearly every one of the brand's Echoes, Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, and more have been discounted. We're especially excited for the sales on the new Echo Dot and the new Kindle Paperwhite, but here's every Amazon device deal for Black Friday:

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com