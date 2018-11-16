— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Whether you're working through your holiday shopping list or taking advantage of all the holiday sales to stock up on the things you need or just love to window shop all the deals and discounts retailers offer throughout the holiday season, we want to help.

Here at Reviewed, our product experts have tested thousands of products from big-ticket items like TVs and refrigerators to everyday items like space heaters, cutting boards, headphones, and more. Why? So we can help you avoid spending your hard-earned money on potentially crappy stuff! Even though there are plenty of retailers with great return policies, no one wants to deal with shipping stuff back if they don't have to. And if you're buying something as a gift, you don't want to run the risk of giving someone something they'll hate.

To help you find the biggest savings and sales, we're scouring the internet all month long and updating this page a few times a day every day with new deals. So be sure to bookmark us and check back often for new chances to save money before the craziness Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Our Favorite Deals Right Now

  1. AncestryDNA—$49 on Ancestry.com (Save $50): This popular DNA testing kit now beats the lowest price we've ever seen by $10 and will by through Cyber Monday (11/26). It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long-lost relative. 
  2. Brother P-Touch Label Maker—$9.99 on Amazon (Save $15): This is the best price ever on the best-selling label maker on Amazon, which usually sells for $25-$35. I already bought one for myself because these sell out quick during a normal sale and this price is crazy.
  3. Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant—$25 at Target (Save $25): We've never seen such a great price on the smallest of Google's smart speakers.
  4. Harry Josh Pro Tools x Serge Normant The Volume Kit—$132.30 on Dermstore (Save $164): This styling kit features our favorite hair dryer and is a steal considering the hair dyer alone typically retails for $249.
  5. Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$59.49 on Amazon (Save 40): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model is at its lowest price ever on Amazon.
  6. Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen.)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the newly updated version of the best Kindle e-reader. It's waterproof and lightweight, and this is the best price we've seen ever.
  7. LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
  8. Nintendo Switch with Blue and Red JoyCon—$259.99 on eBay (Save $40): Anyone on your list who enjoys gaming will love unwrapping a Switch this year. And it's got free shipping!
  9. Portal from Facebook—$149 on Amazon (Save $50): If you love the idea of Facebook's Portal, which automatically tracks you during video calls with loved ones as you walk around your room, this deal makes it a great time to try one out. The larger Portal Plus, which rotates and has better speakers, is also on sale for $299 ($150 off).
  10. S'Well Water Bottles—Various discounts on every kind and color on Amazon: If you or someone you love is obsessed with these water bottles, this sale is the perfect chance to add to the collection.
  11. Technivorm Moccamaster CDG Coffee Maker—$229 on Massdrop (Save $11): This is our favorite coffee maker. It's pricey, but it's worth it, especially at the lowest price we've seen since last Black Friday. (You will need to create a free account and log in to see this deal.)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

