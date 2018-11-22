— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Good Apple sales are rare, as any fan will tell you. But this Black Friday there appears to be some glimmer of hope. Recently, they launched an official storefront on Amazon, and other retailers have rolled out some serious deals. If you’re on the hunt for an iPad, you’re in luck—a handful of the best Black Friday deals on iPads and Apple accessories are already happening right now.
iPad 32GB (Space Grey)—$249 at Walmart (Save $80): Starting at 6pm on November 22nd. The latest model, 9.7-inch iPad is a great value even at the retail price of $329—on sale, it’s almost unbeatable. With Apple Pencil compatibility, a hi-res Retina screen, and a processor that’s plenty fast for most uses, this iPad is extremely giftable. The same deal is already gone at Amazon. Best Buy is matching.
Refurbished iPad Pro 32GB (9.7-inch, Wi-Fi)—$469 at Apple (Save $80): If you like iPads but wish they could handle the workload of a full laptop, the iPad Pro is a great bet. It’s extremely fast and flexible, and it has an amazing battery life. This 32GB model doesn’t have much storage, but you’re saving a ton. And while refurbished models can sometimes be tricky, this direct-from-Apple one is a safe bet.
iPad Pro 64GB (12.9-inch, Late 2018, Wi-Fi, Space Gray)—$949 at B&H (Save $50): The premiere iPad, this bigger-screen Pro has ditched the home button in favor of an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina screen.
iPad Mini 4 128GB (Wi-Fi)—$249 at Best Buy (Save $150): This is a big, big sale on the little guy in the iPad lineup. Don't expect to find it at a lower price than this.
Apple Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods—$119 at Best Buy (Save $40): Apple’s Airpods rarely see much of a discount from their retail price of $159, but the super popular wireless headphones will be on sale a few places for Black Friday. If you don’t mind going refurbished, they’re available even cheaper now from Best Buy—and they’re an essential accessory for any iPad you purchase.
Still aren’t seeing the iPad or accessories you’re looking for at the right price? We'll update this post as soon as we find any more deals worth highlighting throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.