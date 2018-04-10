Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott, left, is hoping to unseat Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla. in November

STUART, Fla. – With a little more than one month before Election Day, the U.S. Senate race in Florida is in a virtual dead heat, the latest Mason-Dixon poll shows.

The poll of 815 likely voters released Wednesday showed 47 percent of respondents said they would vote for incumbent Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson, while 46 percent favored Republican challenger Gov. Rick Scott.

That difference is well within the poll’s margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. That means there is a 95 percent probability the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed, according to Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy.

The Mason-Dixon poll was conducted Sept. 24-27. A total of 815 registered Florida voters, all of whom said they were likely to vote in the November election, were interviewed statewide by telephone.

Nelson gained 3 percentage points since the last Mason-Dixon poll in July.

Demographics

Nelson also made gains among Hispanic and non-affiliated voters since Mason-Dixon's July poll. He led Scott 55 percent to 37 percent among Hispanic voters, a 10-point gain from July's findings.

Nelson also pulled ahead among voters with no party affiliation, leading 46 percent to 43 percent after trailing 47 percent to 43 percent.

Nelson still has strong leads over Scott among women (54 percent-38 percent), Democrats (84 percent-9 percent) and black voters (84 percent-5 percent), but Scott holds strong leads among men (56 percent-38 percent), Republicans (85 percent-10 percent) and white voters (57 percent-37 percent).

Nelson also leads among voters younger than 50 (51 percent-42 percent), while Scott leads among voters 50 and older (48 percent-45 percent).

Regions

Nelson has a strong lead in Southeast Florida, which includes Martin and St. Lucie counties, 62 percent to 33 percent. Scott is ahead in Central Florida, a region that includes Indian River and Brevard counties, 51 percent to 43 percent.

Scott also holds leads in North Florida (56 percent-34 percent) and Southwest Florida (53 percent-38 percent), though his lead in the southwest has gone down from the 59 percent-33 percent margin he held in July. Nelson has a slight edge in Tampa Bay (49 percent-45 percent).

Name recognition

Both candidates have about an equal split between favorable and unfavorable name recognition. For Nelson, 38 percent of respondents said they had a favorable view of him, and 37 percent said they had an unfavorable view of him. Scott's numbers were split at 42 percent.

However, in the July poll, only 33 percent of respondents viewed Scott unfavorably, marking a 9 percentage point increase in that field. Nelson's unfavorable rating in July was 31 percent, marking a 6-point increase for him.

