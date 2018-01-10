Yelp's top picks for a leaf-peeping trip

There are some glorious opportunities for extended autumn trips across the U.S. – basically any destination where deciduous trees meet cold weather – but many Americans prefer to do fall foliage as a day trip.

So USA TODAY asked Yelp – which offers crowd-sourced reviews of restaurants, attractions and more – to identify towns across the USA that drew rave reviews that mention fall foliage. Yelp also shared the best-reviewed park or trail, coffee shop and restaurant in each destination.

The result is a a handy guide to a perfect leaf-peeping trip. From Bar Harbor, Maine, to Baraboo, Wisconsin, take a tour of fall foliage standouts in the slideshow above.

