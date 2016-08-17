There's something nostalgic about searching for a good swimmin' hole during the heat of the summer. Those days don't have to be gone for good, though. Between the USA's natural parks, beautiful waterfalls, rivers, and lakes, there are plenty of scenic swim spots to be had. Try out any of the above for a dive back in time while keeping cool. Want something less outdoorsy? These water parks are all indoors:

Indoor water parks: Splash down all year round Wilderness Resort 01 / 12 Wilderness Resort 01 / 12





Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com