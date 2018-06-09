LUCK, Wis. – Few would question the generosity of a man who promised to pick up the cost of a two-year degree for an entire high school class.

There should be no doubts now, after businessman Dennis Frandsen again extended the same offer – this time to every student of the 2019 graduating class in Luck, Wisconsin.

Luck Public Schools confirmed that that Frandsen – a self-made success who now has 35 branches of Frandsen Bank and Trust in communities across Minnesota and Wisconsin – offered to pay for two years of technical college for all of Luck's 34 prospective graduates this year.

Frandsen first made headlines when he offered the two-year scholarship to last year's 59-member graduating class of Rush City High School in Minnesota.

Luck Public Schools Superintendent Cory Hinkel told the students about Frandsen's generous gesture during an assembly Tuesday on the first day of school. "The look on the kids' faces was priceless," Hinkel said. "I really think this is going to make a huge impact on a lot of our kids' lives."

A planning meeting to explain to parents how the program will work will be held in October.

Additionally, Frandsen told KARE-TV that he plans offer the same scholarship to Rush City High School's class of 2019, too.

Frandsen created "The Frandsen Family Foundation" to pay college tuition for kids in small towns.

"I thought it was the right thing to do," Frandsen told KARE-TV when he made is first scholarship offer to Rush City. "I was able to do it, and why shouldn't I?"

Frandsen was born in Luck and spent a year going to high school in the town before transferring to nearby Frederic because the bus routes were better, he told KARE-TV. He maintains his roots in the community, having purchased the farmstead his father once owned and opening a bank branch in Luck as well.

The businessman said he regularly attends high school graduations and noted that nearly all the scholarships go to the top students in each class. So, Frandsen decided it would be his mission to spread the wealth – and opportunity – around a bit.

"What about the average students?" he asked hypothetically, noting he was an average high school student at best. "Are we just going to forget about them?"

Luck's schools superintendent Hinkel said he thought the gesture was far more reaching than Frandsen's modesty would allow him to admit. In a small community where not all families and students have the resources to pursue higher education, the promise of two years of tuition is huge, he said.

"This just opens up doors for those whose doors may have been closed a little harder," Hinkel said.

