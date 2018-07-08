CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A baby born last week in a Burger King toilet is expected to be OK but won't be going home with his mother, police said Tuesday

The birth of the boy was discovered as officers responded to a report of a man passed out in a vehicle at about 2:30 p.m. ET Friday. A woman with him had been seen going into the fast-food restaurant's restroom.

Zachary T. Frey, 26, of Chillicothe was found passed out behind the wheel of a purple Saturn Ion that still was running. Chillicothe is about 45 miles south of the state capital of Columbus.

Elizabeth D. Sanders, 26, of nearby Waverly, Ohio, was sitting on a toilet. Beside her was a suspected ball of heroin, about 3 grams.

► July 20: Baby born in Chick-fil-A bathroom gets free food for life, guaranteed job

► April 27: Woman delivers own baby in hotel using YouTube, shoestrings

► Feb. 10: Video released of woman believed to have left baby in airport bathroom

Sanders told the officer and emergency medical technician that she believed she had miscarried. But when the medic looked into the commode, he saw a newborn lying face up, according to the police report.

The medic told Sanders to stand, which caused the baby to roll over into the water. The child was retrieved quickly and found to be breathing.

The 4-day-old boy still was being treated Tuesday for undisclosed health concerns at Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe, police Capt. Larry Bamfield said. Bamfield was uncertain about Ohio Child Protective Services officials' plans for the infant when the newborn is released from the hospital.

► January 2017: Michigan firefighters help deliver twins in tiny bathroom

► February 2016: Woman abandons baby in Subway restroom after giving birth

Sanders also had been taken Friday to Adena Medical Center but was discharged and arrested on an outstanding theft warrant from March. She pleaded not guilty Monday in Chillicothe Municipal Court and was released on her own recognizance.

As of Tuesday, she had not been charged in connection with Friday's incident. In June, Sanders successfully petitioned for child support in Ross County Common Pleas Court, according to online court records.

Frey refused medical treatment and was charged Friday with operating a vehicle while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges could be filed pending lab results of a baggie found in Frey's clothing.

► January 2016: Baby's body found in high school bathroom

► April 2015: Mom charged with murder in death of baby born at office

Frey pleaded not guilty Monday to those charges in Chillicothe Municipal Court and was released on his own recognizance. Before going to Burger King, he had been arraigned Friday morning in the same court on misdemeanor theft and criminal trespass charges and had been released after pleading not guilty.

He was convicted in April of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to online court records. In October 2016, Frey graduated from Ross County Common Pleas Drug Court.

Follow Jona Ison on Twitter: @jonaison

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com