An important lesson to remember: don't hand-feed sharks.

That's what Melissa Brunning — the woman pulled off the back of a boat by a tawny nurse shark in Dugong Bay, Western Australia after the shark bit finger — has to say. "Life lesson - Don't feed sharks Kids," Brunning said in a Facebook post.

Brunning, 34, was hand-feeding fish to a group of tawny nurse sharks off the back of a boat when one bit her and dragged her into the water, according to Australian’s 7 News. She initially thought her finger was bitten off due to the immense pain but despite the broken bone and torn ligament, the finger stayed in tact.

In a video of the incident that's gone viral, Brunning is seen with her hand underwater holding a fish. In the blink of an eye, she is screaming in pain as the shark pulls her into the water. Then, friends immediately pull Brunning back onto the boat.

"Please let me assure you all, this is NOT a shark 'attack' this is me doing a silly thing and suffering a consequence," Brunny said in a post. "The water is their domain... and we should appreciate and admire them from a far."

