Cruise ship tours: Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Miracle
01 / 102
The Carnival Miracle, built in 2004, is the fourth in Carnival Cruise Line’s four-member Spirit Class platform, which also includes the Carnival Spirit and Carnival Pride (both 2001) and Carnival Legend (2002).
02 / 102
The Carnival Miracle was built by the Kvaerner Masa Shipyard (hull number 503) at Helsinki, Finland. Originally founded as Wartsila, and recently called Aker Finnyards, it is now operating as STX Finland.
03 / 102
Sailing year-round on cruises to Mexico and Hawaii, Carnival Miracle is based in Long Beach, California, home to the historic former Cunard Line ocean liner Queen Mary.
04 / 102
The Spirit Class ships are immediately distinguished by the glass-framed bases of their trademark winged Carnival funnels.
05 / 102
The 88,500-gt, 2,124-guest Carnival MIracle measures 963-by-106-feet and is powered by six diesel engines that drive two Azipods at a service speed of 22 knots.
06 / 102
After a major refit in 2015 at the BAE Systems Drydock in San Francisco, the Carnival Miracle now boasts many of Carnival’s newly implemented 2.0 venues like the Alchemy Bar, Redfrog Pub and Skybox sports bar.
07 / 102
The Carnival Miracle has twelve passenger decks, beginning at the top with an observation platform at the base of the ship’s funnel on Sky Deck (12).
08 / 102
Deck 12 overlooks the midships Sports Deck (11) sunning area.
09 / 102
The forward portion of Deck 11 is sheltered from high winds by glass panels .
10 / 102
Forward Deck 11 features a jogging track (15.2 laps equals a mile), a basketball court and a nine hole putting course.
11 / 102
From forward Deck 11, there is an excellent view of the Sirens and Ulysses pool areas.
12 / 102
On midships Deck 11, there is a wide, open deck space.
13 / 102
The aft portion of Deck 11 has a children’s wading pool and outdoor play area.
14 / 102
At the aft end of Deck 11, there is the 72-foot, double-loop Twister water slide.
15 / 102
Sun Deck (10) begins with a glassed in observation platform that continues aft with sunning platforms that overlook the midships pools.
16 / 102
The aft portion of Deck 10 is lined in teak wood.
17 / 102
Lido Deck (9) begins with an open observation platform overlooking the bow.
18 / 102
There is an impressive aft-facing view from the open wings atop the bridge on Deck 9.
19 / 102
The open-air Sirens Pool area features a large Jacuzzi, fresh water showers and a bronze sculpture depicting the mermaid-like Sirens from Greek mythology.
20 / 102
Al fresco seating from the buffet dining venue Horatio’s occupies the sheltered portions of Deck 9 on either side of the Sirens and Ulysses Pool areas.
21 / 102
The Odyssey Bar is situated between the Sirens and Ulysses Pool areas on Deck 9.
22 / 102
The Ulysses Pool area is aft of the Sirens Pool on Deck 9 and in inclement weather can be covered with a retractable metal and glass roof.
23 / 102
The adults-only (21 and over) Serenity area is at the aft end of Deck 9 and features a sheltered bar and lounging area.
24 / 102
Serenity has its own pool and Jacuzzi as well as cushioned deck chairs, hammocks for two and cabanas.
25 / 102
On Atlantic Deck (3) a wonderful teak-lined promenade stretches aft on either side to encircle the stern. When combined with the Gatsby’s Garden interior promenade, it encircles the entire deck.
26 / 102
Located underneath the glass dome at the base of the funnel, Nick and Nora’s is the dramatically situated, 156-seat reservations-required, extra tariff ($35 per person) steakhouse aboard the Carnival Miracle.
27 / 102
Black and white images of New York form the backdrop in Nick and Nora’s, which is perched atop the ten deck tall Metropolis Atrium.
28 / 102
Table settings in Nick and Nora’s include Frette linens, Versace chargers, Riedel stemware and silver plate cutlery.
29 / 102
In addition to a wide selection of steaks, lamb, lobster, a daily fish and chicken entrées, popular Nick and Nora’s courses include a caesar salad that is prepared tableside.
30 / 102
The desserts in Nick and Nora’s run the spectrum from tiramisu and creme brulée to homemade ice creams and this delectable caramelized apple.
31 / 102
There is a truly vertiginous view from the glass staircase that is cantilevered over the Metropolis Atrium linking the lower level of Nick and Nora’s to Horatio’s buffet dining venue.
32 / 102
An excellent gym is located on forward Decks 10 and 9, with cardio equipment on its lowest level and terraces of exercise equipment that surround and overlook a Jacuzzi.
33 / 102
Aft on the port side of the gym on Deck 10, there is an aerobics room that is also used for spinning classes.
34 / 102
Carnival Miracle’s O2 Teen Center (ages 15 to 17) is on the starboard side of Deck 10.
35 / 102
The Spa Carnival can be accessed from the forward Deck 9 stairtower lobby on the port side.
36 / 102
There is a relaxation room at the forward end of the Spa Carnival on Deck 9.
37 / 102
Numerous treatment rooms in the Spa Carnival offer up everything from massages and skin therapies to teeth whitening.
38 / 102
There are separate men’s (shown) and women’s changing areas in the Spa Carnival.
39 / 102
Each changing area in the Spa Carnival has its own Steam Room.
40 / 102
In addition to a Steam Room, each changing area in the Spa Carnival has a Sauna.
41 / 102
The Venus Salon is on the starboard side of Deck 9, directly across from the Spa Carnival.
42 / 102
Horatio’s Restaurant is the Carnival Miracle’s 458-seat casual buffet dining venue on Deck 9. With a decorative nod to Horatio Hornblower, it features models of British Man-O-Wars, busts of Hornblower and the Union Jack flag.
43 / 102
Horatio’s has food stations that include Taste of Nations (changes daily from French to Italian, American, etc.), a salad bar, Asian, a New York-style deli, a grill and a Pizzeria that makes genuine Neapolitan-style pizza.
44 / 102
On forward Upper Deck (5), there is the Camp Carnival, which has activities for kids aged 2 - 5, 6 - 8, and 9 - 11.
45 / 102
On forward Main Deck (4), there is the Wizard’s video arcade.
46 / 102
Circle C, which offers facilities and activities for 11 - 15-year-olds, is next to the Wizard’s video arcade.
47 / 102
The triple deck Phantom Show Lounge is located on forward Decks 4, 3 and 2. The Carnival Miracle’s largest entertainment venue, it seats 1,167 guests.
48 / 102
In addition to Carnival 2.0‘s Hasbro- and Dr. Seuss-sponsored game shows and programming, the Phantom Show Room is the setting for Carnival’s lavish production shows.
49 / 102
Gatsby’s Garden is an interior promenade that encircles the Atlantic Deck (3) level of the Phantom Show Room with seating for 52.
50 / 102
The Ravens Library and Internet Cafe on port Deck 3 seats 23.
51 / 102
Adjacent to the Library, Chapel and Sam’s Piano Bar, the glitzy Fountain Stairs on Deck 3 lead down to another plaza on Deck 2.
52 / 102
The Carnival Miracle has a dedicated wedding chapel with seating for up to 30 guests on Deck 3.
53 / 102
Inspired by the movie “Casablanca”, the 106-seat Sam’s Piano Bar on Deck 3 has colonial Moroccan decor created by longstanding former Carnival architect Joseph Farcus.
54 / 102
Kane’s Way is an enclosed promenade area surrounding the upper level of the Fountain Stairs that seats 53 guests.
55 / 102
Added in 2015, Cherry On Top is a candy and flower shop that is located at the forward end of the Deck 3 Yellow Brick Road shopping gallery.
56 / 102
The Yellow Brick Road winds its way through several shops on Deck 3 that sell everything from jewelry to souvenirs and sundries.
57 / 102
On Deck 3, a balcony runs along either side of the massive Metropolis Atrium.
58 / 102
Pixels photo galleries are located on the port and starboard Deck 3 balconies of the Metropolis Atrium.
59 / 102
The Gotham Lounge is aft of the Metropolis Atrium on starboard Deck 3, accommodating up to 66 guests.
60 / 102
Adjacent to the Gotham Lounge on aft Deck 3, the City Room is a 100-seat conference room that is often used for the ship’s art auctions.
61 / 102
Located at the aft end of Decks 3 and 2, the 1,250-seat Bacchus Dining Room is the Carnival Miracle’s main dining venue. The upper level is reserved for “Your Time” dining, where guests can dine when and where they like between 5:45 and 9:30 p.m.
62 / 102
Table settings in the Bacchus Dining room include colorful Euro by Vortex brand chargers.
63 / 102
Food and service in the Bacchus Dining Room is consistently of a high standard and there is a variety of international cuisine, including a spicy Indian vegetarian meal that changes nightly.
64 / 102
Located on forward/port Promenade Deck (2), Carnival’s signature Redfrog Pub was added to the Carnival Miracle in April of 2015. The Caribbean-inspired bar accommodates 135 guests and serves rums and beers.
65 / 102
Directly across from the Redfrog Pub on the starboard side of Deck 2, the Joker Card Room seats 20.
66 / 102
The Fountainhead Cafe on Deck 2 is the go-to place for a la carte specialty coffees, shakes and cakes.
67 / 102
Next to the Fountainhead Cafe on Deck 2, the Fountain Stairs descend from a suite of Deck 3 public areas.
68 / 102
The Fun Hub is adjacent to the Fountainhead Cafe on Deck 2 and is a favorite spot for quizzes, games and even a live pianist at varying times of the day.
69 / 102
The Sky Box is a brand new, 67-seat sports bar on Deck 2 that was added in April of 2015.
70 / 102
The Carnival Miracle’s vast Mr. Lucky’s Casino is located on midships Deck 2, accommodating up to 278 guests. The casino has its own bar and a stage for live music.
71 / 102
The Shore Excursions Desk is in the port/forward corner of the Metropolis Atrium.
72 / 102
The Shore Excursions Desk is in the port/forward corner of the Metropolis Atrium. The Shore Excursions Desk is in the port/forward corner of the Metropolis Atrium.
73 / 102
The Metropolis Atrium is a soaring space that spans ten decks upward from the Metropolis Bar at its base.
74 / 102
Directly aft of the Metroplis Atrium on the starboard side of Deck 2, the Alchemy Bar, which serves up cocktails made with fresh herbs and other exotic ingredients, is another Carnival signature venue that was added in April of 2015.
75 / 102
Frankenstein’s Lab is a double-deck night club on aft Deck 2 that features an oversized “creature” and other Frankenstein motifs, including lightning bolt style lighting effects.
76 / 102
Offering two fixed dinner seatings, the lower level of the grape-infused Bacchus Dining Room is located on aft Deck 2. This over-the-top space was conceived by former Carnival architect Joseph Farcus.
77 / 102
The Ariadne Room is an annex to the Bacchus Dining Room that seats 86-guests.
78 / 102
Used for a number of functions, including the nightly Punchliners Comedy Club, the 348 seat Alice In Wonderland-inspired Mad Hatter’s Ball is located on forward Riviera Deck (1).
79 / 102
The Carnival Miracle has five self-service launderettes.
80 / 102
Carnival Miracle has twelve accommodation categories. At the top end of the spectrum are six 430-square-foot Penthouse Suites with separate bedrooms and sitting areas.
81 / 102
Penthouse Suites have original artworks, a living room nook, bar area and even a dressing area with a walk-in closet.
82 / 102
Penthouse Suite bathrooms have granite tilework, double sinks, a toilet and a bidet.
83 / 102
Penthouse Suite bathrooms also feature deluxe Jacuzzi tubs.
84 / 102
Penthouse Suite balconies are lined in teakwood and are large enough to accommodate two loungers, a small table and two chairs.
85 / 102
Located at the stern of the ship, 340-square-foot Vista Suites can be combined with the neighboring balcony stateroom.
86 / 102
This is the living room of a Vista Suite. Like the Penthouse Suites, they also feature a private dressing area and walk-in closet.
87 / 102
This is the bedroom of a Vista Suite.
88 / 102
Vista Suites have wrap-around balconies that overlook the ship’s wake.
89 / 102
Ocean Suites are smaller than Penthouse and Vista Suites but have similar amenities, including granite tiled bathrooms with Jacuzzi tubs and walk-in closets.
90 / 102
Ocean Suites also have large, teak-lined balconies.
91 / 102
Premium Balcony staterooms are smaller than suites but larger than standard balcony cabins.
92 / 102
Premium Balcony staterooms feature granite-tiled bathrooms with a shower.
93 / 102
Premium Balcony staterooms have wide, teak-lined balconies.
94 / 102
Standard Balcony staterooms measure 220-square-feet and have twin or king sized bed configurations.
95 / 102
Bathrooms in Balcony, Oceanview and Interior cabins are well designed modular units with sink, toilet, shower and plenty of storage space.
96 / 102
This is a balcony on an aft-facing standard Balcony stateroom.
97 / 102
Handicap-accessible Balcony staterooms are larger than average and feature wider doors and modified fixtures.
98 / 102
Handicap-accessible stateroom bathrooms have roll-in showers with unfolding seats.
99 / 102
Handicap-accessible Balcony stateroom balconies have wide doors and ramps on the balcony door sills.
100 / 102
Oceanview staterooms are similar to Balcony staterooms but have large picture windows instead of balconies.
101 / 102
Interior staterooms generally measure 185-square-feet and come in several configurations, including this comfortable twin.
102 / 102
This Interior stateroom accommodates three with an unfolding upper berth.
636299266287600613-MiracleSea1.jpg
The Carnival Miracle cruises in the Bahamas off Freeport. Built in Finland for $375 million, the ship is 960 feet long, has 12 decks and can carry more than 2,100 passengers. Carnival Miracle has 16 bars and lounges, three restaurants, a 14,500-square-foot spa and four swimming pools. (Photo by Andy Newman/CCL)
ANDY NEWMAN, ANDY NEWMAN/CCL

Cruise lines are constantly tweaking their schedules. Sometimes it's just the addition of a single port to a long-established itinerary. Other times it's the rollout of an all-new route.

Here are some of the more notable new itinerary announcements from recent weeks.

Carnival to return to San Diego 

Cruises out of San Diego will be back on the schedule at Carnival starting in 2019. The Miami-based line’s 2,124-passenger Carnival Miracle will move to the city late in the year for a three-month season of Mexico and Hawaii cruises. The ship currently is based in Tampa, Florida. 

Carnival has a history with cruises out of San Diego that goes back more than a decade. The line first offered voyages out of the city on a seasonal basis in 2005 and eventually began operating there year-round. But Carnival pulled out of San Diego in 2012 as it pursued a strategy of expanding in Australia.

Miracle will kick off its new deployment Dec. 1, 2019, with a seven-day cruise to the Mexican Riviera. The San Diego-based program also will include two five-day voyages to Mexico that feature two days in Cabo San Lucas (departing on Dec. 22, 2019, and Jan. 12, 2020) and two three-day Mexico getaways that bring a day visit to Ensenada (departing on Dec. 27, 2019, and Jan. 3, 2020).

Additional sailings include two longer-length voyages of 14 and 15 days to Hawaii that begin on Dec. 8, 2019, and Jan. 17, 2020, respectively.

Regent schedules another epic cruise … 

Luxury line Regent Seven Seas plans another epic cruise that includes stops in every continent except Antarctica.

The 117-night voyage on Seven Seas Mariner will begin Jan. 5, 2021, in Miami and include calls at 61 ports in 30 countries.

Cruise ship tours: Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Seven Seas Mariner
01 / 75
Luxury line Regent's 700-passenger Seven Seas Mariner, shown here in a file photo, recently emerged from a major makeover in dry dock that brought significant changes to cabins and public areas.
02 / 75
Originally unveiled in 2001, the Seven Seas Mariner was the first all-suite, all-balcony cruise ship and still is considered one of the most luxurious vessels afloat.
03 / 75
Original unveiled in 2001, the Seven Seas Mariner was built at the Chantiers de L'Atlantique shipyard in France.
04 / 75
The Seven Seas Mariner's main pool deck received upgrades during the overhaul of the ship that included new mosaic tile work.
05 / 75
The teak-lined main pool deck is home to three whirlpools in addition to a salt water main pool.
06 / 75
Lounge chairs surround the main pool on two levels.
07 / 75
Among luxury touches on the Seven Seas Mariner, lounge chairs are covered in plush towel-like fabric during the day.
08 / 75
More lounge chairs are located along the sides of the ship's top deck.
09 / 75
Located at the front of the the Seven Seas Mariner on Deck 12, the Observation Lounge offers sweeping views over the bow of the ship.
10 / 75
The Observation Lounge was completely revamped during the recent overhaul of the Seven Seas Mariner.
11 / 75
The bar at the Observation Lounge.
12 / 75
lounge
13 / 75
lounge
14 / 75
lounge
15 / 75
A grand piano in the Mariner Lounge is the site of nightly live entertainment.
16 / 75
lounge
17 / 75
lounge
18 / 75
lounge
19 / 75
Also revamped during the overhaul of the Seven Seas Mariner was the Horizon Lounge, located at the back of the ship on Deck 6.
20 / 75
The Seven Seas Mariner has a central Atrium that is home to reception and destination desks.
21 / 75
Glass elevators soar seven decks high in the central Atrium.
22 / 75
The main stairway in the Seven Seas Mariner's Atrium.
23 / 75
Showroom
24 / 75
restaurant
25 / 75
restaurant
26 / 75
steakhouse
27 / 75
wine
28 / 75
Freshly renovated in rich gold and blue tones, Signatures is a reservations-required, 84-seat French-specialty dining venue on Deck 6.
29 / 75
coffee station
30 / 75
Located on Deck 4, a small casino offers blackjack, roulette, stud poker, mini-craps and slot machines.
31 / 75
The Seven Seas Mariner's casino opens when the ship is at sea.
32 / 75
The small slot machine area in the Seven Seas Mariner' casino.
33 / 75
The Seven Seas Mariner features 350 rooms, the most common of which are the Deluxe Veranda Suites.
34 / 75
Deluxe Veranda Suites feature a separate sitting area with a sofa, table and desk.
35 / 75
The Seven Seas Mariner was the first all-suite, all-balcony cruise ship, and every room features a separate sitting area.
36 / 75
Bathrooms in Deluxe Veranda Suites are lined in marble with stone countertops.
37 / 75
Deluxe Veranda Suite bathrooms have large walk-in showers.
38 / 75
The toilet area of a Deluxe Veranda Suite bathroom.
39 / 75
Deluxe Veranda Suite bathrooms feature L'Occitane toiletries.
40 / 75
A built-in vanity desk is located just outside the bathroom in Deluxe Veranda Suites.
41 / 75
Even the smallest rooms on the Seven Seas Mariner such as the Deluxe Veranda Suite feature walk-in closets.
42 / 75
Walk-in closets in Deluxe Veranda Suites offer a private safe.
43 / 75
A small table next to the bed in Deluxe Veranda Suites features a phone.
44 / 75
Electrical outlets in Seven Seas Mariner suites accept both U.S.-style and Europe-style plugs.
45 / 75
Miniature refrigerators in every suite are stocked with complimentary sodas, beer and water.
46 / 75
All Seven Seas Mariner suites come with DVD players.
47 / 75
An outdoor promenade on Deck 6 offers passengers a chance to stroll in the open air.
48 / 75
The back third of the Seven Seas Mariner's top deck area is devoted to activities such as shuffleboard, golf putting and croquet.
49 / 75
Deck-top activities include a putting green with artificial turf.
50 / 75
Golf clubs and balls are available around-the-clock on deck.
51 / 75
Seven Seas Mariner's sports deck also features an area for practicing golf swings.
52 / 75
A sports court is located at the back of the ship.
53 / 75
An area for croquet and bocce also is located on the sports deck.
54 / 75
Bocce balls are available for play on the Bocce court.
55 / 75
Day beds in a shady area atop the Seven Seas Mariner.
56 / 75
The Seven Seas Mariner features a stylish, contemporary decor, as can be seen in this view of an elevator hall.
57 / 75
The Seven Seas Mariner library is located on Deck 6 and offers a large selection of fiction and non-fiction hardbacks that can be borrowed during sailings.
58 / 75
The Seven Seas Mariner library also stocks a wide variety of games.
59 / 75
Passengers also will find a large selection of movies on DVD in the library that they can borrow to play in their suites at no cost.
60 / 75
Next to the library on Deck 6 is a card room that doubles as a conference space.
61 / 75
The card room features a series of tables that can be used for multiple purposes.
62 / 75
Cabin decks feature complimentary, self-serve laundry rooms with washers, dryers and ironing tables.
63 / 75
Duty free shops located on Deck 7 of the Seven Seas Mariner offer Regent Seven Seas Cruises logo wear, jewelry, perfumes, swim wear, designer resort wear and precious stones.
64 / 75
destination services
65 / 75
The reception desk is located on Deck 5.
66 / 75
A concierge desk located at the bottom of the central Atrium on Deck 5.
67 / 75
art
68 / 75
The hallway leading to the Horizon Lounge boasts circular windows looking out over the sea.
69 / 75
An outdoor seating area on the Seven Seas Mariner.
70 / 75
The pool grill, located near the main pool, features a buffet area with fruit, salads and other items.
71 / 75
A desert table at the outdoor Pool Grill.
72 / 75
Fruit salad and other snacks at the open-air Pool Grill, which is located just steps away from the pool.
73 / 75
A seating area on the top deck of the Seven Seas Mariner.
74 / 75
A seating area on Seven Seas Mariner.
75 / 75
A buoy atop the Seven Seas Mariner.

Mariner will nearly circle the globe during the sailing, which starts with visits to the Caribbean islands of Antigua, St. Lucia, Grenada, Bonaire and Aruba. From the Caribbean, Mariner will cross the Panama Canal to Ecuador and Peru before heading west across the Pacific Ocean to Easter Island, the Pitcairn Islands, Tahiti, Bora Bora and Samoa. The ship then will spend more than three weeks in New Zealand and Australia before heading to Asia for multiple stops.

The trip concludes with a transit of the Suez Canal to the Mediterranean.  

Fares start at $61,999 per person, including first-class flights to Miami, business-class flights back from Barcelona, Spain, shore-side events and other perks. 

… And so does Crystal Cruises 

Crystal Cruises also is touting another epic world cruise to take place in 2020.

The 105-day voyage from Miami to Civitavecchia, Italy (the port for Rome) will start Jan. 6, 2020, and include a wide range of calls in Central America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Europe.

Photos: The luxury of the Crystal Serenity
01 / 20
Unveiled in 2003, the 1,070-passenger Crystal Serenity is among the most luxurious ships at sea.
02 / 20
The bow of the Crystal Serenity approaching an iceberg during a voyage to Antarctica.
03 / 20
Crystal Serenity features some of the most luxurious accommodations at sea. Here, the living room of a Crystal Penthouse, a suite that measures 1,345 square feet.
04 / 20
The bedroom of a Crystal Penthouse on the Crystal Serenity.
05 / 20
Crystal Penthouse.
06 / 20
The Crystal Penthouse on Crystal Serenity comes with its own dining room.
07 / 20
Crystal Penthouse.
08 / 20
Crystal Serenity
09 / 20
Crystal Penthouses feature spacious balconies.
10 / 20
The Crystal Dining Room on the Crystal Serenity.
11 / 20
The Crystal Dining Room on Crystal Serenity.
12 / 20
The Lido Cafe on the Crystal Serenity.
13 / 20
The Lido.
14 / 20
The Prego restaurant on Crystal Serenity.
15 / 20
The Silk Road restaurant on Crystal Serenity.
16 / 20
The Sushi Bar on Crystal Serenity.
17 / 20
The Avenue Saloon Bar on the Crystal Serenity.
18 / 20
The Connoisseur Club on the Crystal Serenity.
19 / 20
The Crystal Cove Bar on the Crystal Serenity.
20 / 20
The Casino on the Crystal Serenity.

Taking place on the 980-passenger Crystal Serenity, the sailing will include a passage through the Panama Canal and stops at nearly a dozen island destinations in the Pacific Ocean including Nuku Hiva in the Marquesas Islands, Rangiroa, Bora Bora, Moorea, Tahiti and Raiatea. Stops in Tonga and Fiji also are on the schedule.

RELATED:  The adventure of a Crystal voyage to South Africa 

As part of the trip, Serenity will spend 11 days on an extensive exploration of New Zealand's coastline before visiting Australia for 12 days. In Asia, calls are planned across Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and India as the ship works its way west to Oman and the Gulf of Aden. After stops at the Red Sea ports of Israel and Jordan, Serenity will pass through the Suez Canal to the Mediterranean for final calls at Cyprus, Greece and Italy.  

Fares start at $30,447 per person, not including taxes, fees and port charges of $5,720.

Azamara eyes French Polynesia, Hawaii

Azamara Club Cruises in 2020 will offer a voyage to Hawaii and French Polynesia – a first for the line. 

The 18-night sailing on the 690-passenger Azamara Journey will begin Jan. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles and feature stops at seven of the Pacific's best-known islands.

Cruise ship tours: Azamara Club Cruises' Azamara Journey
01 / 45
The Azamara Journey emerges from a major makeover on Jan. 28, 2016.
02 / 45
A revamped cabin.
03 / 45
A revamped cabin.
04 / 45
Cabin.
05 / 45
Cabin.
06 / 45
Cabin bathrooms also received a complete overhaul.
07 / 45
The sink area of a cabin bathroom.
08 / 45
Cabin bathroom.
09 / 45
Cabin bathroom.
10 / 45
The Azamara Journey emerges from a major makeover on Jan. 28, 2016.
11 / 45
The Azamara Journey emerges from a major makeover on Jan. 28, 2016.
12 / 45
The Azamara Journey emerges from a major makeover on Jan. 28, 2016.
13 / 45
The Azamara Journey emerges from a major makeover on Jan. 28, 2016.
14 / 45
The Azamara Journey emerges from a major makeover on Jan. 28, 2016.
15 / 45
The Azamara Journey emerges from a major makeover on Jan. 28, 2016.
16 / 45
The Azamara Journey emerges from a major makeover on Jan. 28, 2016.
17 / 45
The Azamara Journey emerges from a major makeover on Jan. 28, 2016.
18 / 45
The Azamara Journey emerges from a major makeover on Jan. 28, 2016.
19 / 45
The Azamara Journey emerges from a major makeover on Jan. 28, 2016.
20 / 45
The Sanctum spa.
21 / 45
The Sanctum spa.
22 / 45
The Sanctum spa.
23 / 45
The Sanctum spa.
24 / 45
The Azamara Journey emerges from a major makeover on Jan. 28, 2016.
25 / 45
The Azamara Journey emerges from a major makeover on Jan. 28, 2016.
26 / 45
The Sanctum spa.
27 / 45
The Azamara Journey emerges from a major makeover on Jan. 28, 2016.
28 / 45
The Sanctum spa.
29 / 45
The Azamara Journey emerges from a major makeover on Jan. 28, 2016.
30 / 45
An elevator bank on the Azamara Journey.
31 / 45
The Azamara Journey emerges from a major makeover on Jan. 28, 2016.
32 / 45
The Patio.
33 / 45
The Patio.
34 / 45
The Patio.
35 / 45
The Patio.
36 / 45
The Patio.
37 / 45
The Patio.
38 / 45
The Patio.
39 / 45
The Patio.
40 / 45
A revamped public space on the Azamara Journey.
41 / 45
A revamped public space on the Azamara Journey.
42 / 45
A revamped public space on the Azamara Journey.
43 / 45
New carpeting on the Azamara Journey.
44 / 45
A revamped public space on the Azamara Journey.
45 / 45
The Azamara Journey emerges from a major makeover on Jan. 28, 2016.

Journey initially will spend five days at sea as it sails southwest from Los Angeles to the Hawaiian Islands. Four calls at the island chain are planned, at Hilo on the Big Island; Lahaina, Maui; Honolulu, Oahu; and Nawiliwili, Kauai.  

After departing Hawaii, Journey will spend six more days at sea on the long trip south to French Polynesia. Once there, it'll make day stops at Bora Bora and Moorea before ending the voyage with an overnight call at Papeete, Tahiti.  

The new Hawaii and French Polynesia trip comes as Azamara is expanding capacity by 50 percent this year with the addition of a third vessel.

Cunard adds Papua New Guinea 

Cunard Line is out with a new, one-off cruise itinerary for 2020 that focuses on Papua New Guinea – a destination that gets relatively few ship visits.  

The 14-night sailing on the 2,092-passenger Queen Elizabeth will start Feb. 17, 2020, in Sydney and include four calls at the Oceanian county, which is north of Australia. 

RELATED:  Cunard ship to sail from New York to Australia and back 

The Papua New Guinea stops will take place at Alotau, the Kiriwina Trobriand Islands, Rabaul and the Conflict Islands. 

Queen Elizabeth also will stop at Brisbane, Australia, on the way north to Papua New Guinea and Cairns, Australia, on the way back. The trip will end where it began, in Sydney. 

Fares start at $2,589 per person for a windowless "inside" cabin. Cabins with an ocean view start at $3,399.

RELATED:  Five things to love about Cunard's iconic Queen Mary 2 

First look: Inside Cunard Line's revamped Queen Mary 2