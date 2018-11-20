DENVER — One person was killed and four others injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in downtown Denver.

Denver Police spokesman Doug Schepman told reporters that no arrests had been made and police don’t know if there was more than one shooter. Authorities did not immediately release any information on potential suspects.

“It’s too early in the investigation right now to be able to say exactly what happened here and why,” Schepman said.

Denver Health Medical Center spokesman Simon Crittle said paramedics from the hospital responded to the shooting and found one person dead at the scene. Four victims were in stable condition on Monday night, police said via Twitter.

Police had earlier said three people were wounded, not four.

Officers closed several streets in the area, about three blocks from Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, after police first received reports of gunshots around 4 p.m. MST.

A witness told The Denver Post he saw a man holding a handgun in both hands fire into a group of indigent people, and someone in the group fired back.

“Oh my God, oh my God,” Hisam Derani said. “I saw him approach the crowd.”

Derani said he was returning home from work when he heard about six gunshots. He said he saw one or two shots fired before he ducked.

He said a gunman got into a car, slammed the door and drove away.

"Downtown is obviously a very populated area, and so to have multiple gunshots fired in an area like this is quite concerning," Schepman said.

UPDATE: Multiple parties shot and transported from the scene at 21st & Lawrence. No suspect information is available at this time. Investigation is ongoing.PIO is en route and will meet media at 21st & Arapahoe. #Denver pic.twitter.com/wE6kvdTQAg — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 19, 2018

Contributing: The Associated Press

