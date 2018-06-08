As employers work to fill job openings in one of the tightest job markets in memory, the habit of “ghosting” an applicant has increased.

Johnny C. Taylor Jr., a human-resources expert, is tackling your questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society.

The questions submitted by readers and Taylor's answers below have been edited for length and clarity.

Q: After applying for a job, I had a phone interview and then an onsite interview with two high-ranking people at the company. After the interview, I emailed them both a thank you note. Although they said at the end of the interview that they would be scheduling follow-up meetings with finalists and asked about my availability, I never heard from them. Not even a rejection. Don’t I deserve a response? Is it ever okay to check back with the employer? If so, when’s the right time? – Anonymous

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr.: Your questions bring up issues I’m hearing a lot these days.

As employers work to fill job openings in one of the tightest job markets in memory, the habit of “ghosting” an applicant is absolutely beyond me. It’s like some people never learned basic manners about treating others with respect.

Unfortunately, this sudden and unexplained end of communications can happen on both sides of hiring — by employers and job applicants alike.

I’m sorry to hear about your experience. Such behavior from a recruiter or an HR professional is never acceptable.

The best thing for you to do at this point is to move forward — and elsewhere — with your job search. If the company that ghosted you ever asks for a second interview, you’ll have to give some thought to whether you would be happy working there. How they treated you as a job candidate might be an indication of how they treat their employees, and you probably wouldn’t want that.

It’s time for you to focus on other leads and interview opportunities. And as you continue your job search, let me offer some tips on following up after an interview.

First, you did exactly the right thing by sending a thank you note. So many candidates forget that step. (Your grandmother would be proud of you.)

And next time, before you leave the interview, I recommend that you ask, “When would be an appropriate time to check back for updates on the hiring process?”

Then follow their lead. For example, if the recruiter says the employer should have a decision in seven days, it is appropriate to follow up within seven to 10 days.

If you have not heard back within the specified time, don’t assume it’s because you were not selected. Things happen, processes get delayed, and it’s not always a reflection on your candidacy.

So, if you don’t get a response after your first follow up, try again in another seven days or so with another message. But try not to go overboard. A second inquiry should be sufficient.

Now, about the other side of this issue.

In this strong economy where the demand for qualified candidates often exceeds supply, recruiters increasingly are seeing less-than-professional behavior from job candidates too.

It’s becoming more common for job candidates to apply for a job and then not respond when a recruiter or HR person follows up. Even more frustrating is when a job candidate “disappears” without warning later in the process, even arranging for an interview but not showing up.

My advice to recruiters and HR professionals is to build rapport with each candidate early in the process. Use your first interaction — a phone screen, for example — to provide the very best first impression of your organization and the people who work there. Take the time to learn about a candidate and build a connection.

I do think some ghosting happens when candidates are juggling multiple options. But employers that suffer frequent no-shows should look critically at their interviewing processes and the experiences job candidates are having with the organization.

In an age defined by technology, relationships remain a critical component to the success of both HR professionals and job-seekers.

It’s a small world. Let’s all be professional, respectful and kind to one another.

