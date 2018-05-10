Denis Mukwege, Nadia Murad win 2018 Nobel Peace Priz.

Christian Lutz, AP

A Congolese doctor who has been a fierce critic of his government's treatment of victims of sexual violence and a Yazidi Kurdish activist who was held captive and raped by members of the Islamic State group are the winners of this year's Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said Friday.

Denis Mukwege, 63, and Nadia Murad, 25, were jointly awarded the accolade for "their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict."

Mukwege is a gynecologist who has treated thousands of women with extreme sexual injuries perpetrated by rebel groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Murad is a Kurdish human rights activist from Iraq. She is one of an estimated 3,000 Yazidi girls and women who were victims of gang rape and other abuses by the Islamic State. Yazidis are a Kurdish religious minority group.

The committee received nominations for 216 individuals and 115 organizations for the 9 million Swedish kronor ($1.01 million) award. The list is kept secret for 50 years.

The Nobel committee said that this year's winners made a "crucial contribution to focussing attention on, and combating, such war crimes." Mukwege has been nominated for the prize several times. He is protected around the clock at the hospital he established in Bukavu in 2008 by United Nations peacekeepers. A long-lasting civil war in the Democratic Republic of Congo has claimed at least 6 million lives.

"I can see in the faces of many women how they are happy to be recognized," Mukwege said Friday when reached by the Nobel committee with news he had won. He was performing his second operation of the day when he found out.

Murad fled her village in northern Iraq after the Islamic State in 2014 launched a systematic attack on Yazidi villages. The aim was to exterminate them. Murad was held by Islamic State militants for three months before escaping. They threatened her with execution if she did not convert to their version of Islam. Hundreds of people from her village were massacred. Since her escape, Murad has chosen to speak openly about the sexual abuses she suffered.

Murad now lives in Germany after arriving there as a refugee.

"For myself, I think of my mother, who was murdered by DAESH (the Arabic term for Islamic State), the children with whom I grew up, and what we must do to honor them," she said in a statement. "Persecution of minorities must end. We must work together with determination – to prove that genocidal campaigns will not only fail, but lead to accountability for the perpetrators and justice for the survivors."

Last year’s winner was the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). "The Nobel Committee has rightly chosen to highlight the role of women this year in giving the award to Nadia and Denis, and it is great to see women like Nadia leading on this issue just as they do in the disarmament movement," the group said in a congratulatory statement.

This file picture taken on December 10, 2010, shows the front of the Nobel medal awarded to the Nobel Peace Prize laureate for 2010, Chinese dissident Liu Xiabo.

AFP

Past winners who came under criticism include former U.S. President Barack Obama, who won in 2009 after less than a year in office for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples." Critics interpreted his win as a political repudiation of George W. Bush's presidency.

Among those put forward this year were the Syrian civilian aid group White Helmets, Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper, Edward Snowden and the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

It was previously revealed that at least two 2018 nominations for President Donald Trump were forged. However, Trump has been nominated for the 2019 prize by U.S. Republican congressional members for his efforts at securing denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in are two other names heavily favored for 2019 for the same reason.

More: Does Donald Trump deserve to win a Nobel Peace Prize?

Nobel Peace Prize winners of recent times

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com