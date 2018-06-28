A biography of the late chef, "Bourdain: The Oral Biography," is set to be published in the fall of 2019.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

A new biography of the late chef and television host Anthony Bourdain, who died at age 61 in France from suicide, is in the works. “Bourdain: The Oral Biography,” will be edited by the late chef's long-time collaborator Laurie Woolever, who recently co-authored “Appetites: A Cookbook” with the late chef in 2016.

“After working with and collaborating with Tony since 2004,I’m honored to now be working with his estate, and talking to the people who knew him best, in order to share the story of a life that influenced so many people, in so many ways, all across the globe," Woolever said in a statement.

The book, scheduled for fall of 2019, will be published by Daniel Halpern at Ecco, an imprint of Harper Collins. According to Halpern, “this book is meant to be a celebration of an extraordinary man, as remembered by many people around the world who knew him along the way of his all too brief journey.”

Anthony Bourdain, seen here sitting outside his restaurants, Les Halles, in 2001, died June 8 in France.

Jim Cooper/AP

The outspoken chef found success in the publishing world when he expanded a 1999 New Yorker story into the best-selling book “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.” The 2000 book, currently experiencing a resurgence on best-seller lists, including the USA TODAY Best-Selling Books List, offered a candid look inside restaurant kitchens.

Bourdain wrote other best-sellers including “A Cook’s Tour: In Search of the Perfect Meal” in 2002 and “Medium Raw: A Bloody Valentine to the World of Food and the People Who Cook” in 2011. Bourdain’s successes in publishing lead to several television series, most notably the Travel Channel’s “No Reservations” and CNN’s “Parts Unknown.”

