For a few hours, the Internet was connected by love. Love of a big, beefy, bovine behemoth from Australia named Knickers.
Knickers the steer, a hefty Holstein Friesian whose massive body poked out from above his other cattle friends, captured international attention Tuesday with headlines from the world's most respected media organizations and memes from the Internet's sharpest minds.
So why did he draw so much attention? Simply put: He's HUGE.
Here's a look at some of the best headlines, memes, reactions and puns all dedicated to the staggering steer.
Here at USA TODAY, we were totally moo-ved, saying "Holy cow."
The New York Times put it plainly, and captured everyone's initial reaction to our big friend: "Wow, That Steer Is Really Big"
Australia's ABC News first published an article about Knickers at the end of October, but it took a month for him to turn heads online. The news outlet compared Knickers' height to Chicago Bulls (😏) star Michael Jordan and a Mini Cooper car.
Too bulky for the slaughterhouse, Knickers, 7, towers over the other animals on his farm standing at nearly 6 feet, 4 inches and weighing over 3,000 pounds.
As Knickers profile grew, so did the comparisons to other tall people and objects.
As it turns out, though, a bit of deception went on with the initial photos of Knickers.
The cows shown next him are Wagyus, which only grow to an average of 4 and a half feet, according to The New York Times. And Knickers is about six years older than them.
But even for his breed, he's still a brute: double their weight more than a foot and a half taller.
Naturally, most couldn't resist the urge to call Knickers an "absolute unit."
Others just had good cattle puns.
A few good questions were raised.
I mean, imagine being as large as Knickers.
He's like a COW-ZILLA!
Other headlines were great, too.
Even The Weather Channel wrote about Knickers: "Meet Knickers, the Towering Australian Steer Too Large for Auction" Though he probably isn't affecting the climate around him too much.
It's also good to point out that while everyone is making a fuss about this "cow," he's actually a steer, a castrated male.
And of course, remember: Knickers deserves love, no matter how big he may be.
