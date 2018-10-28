Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Sunday condemned the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 people dead as "an act of pure evil."

A 46-year-old white male is accused of entering The Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday and opening fire in the deadliest attack on Jewish Americans practicing their beliefs in U.S. history. In addition to the 11 worshippers who were fatally shot, six others were wounded, including four police officers who responded to the scene.

"This was a pure act of evil," Nielsen told "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace. "You’ve heard that from the president and vice president yesterday, that’s what it is. We all condemn this in the strongest terms possible."

After the shooting, President Donald Trump tweeted that "all of America is in mourning over the mass murder of Jewish Americans."

Trump also condemned the shooting as an "evil Anti-Semitic attack is an assault on humanity. It will take all of us working together to extract the poison of Anti-Semitism from our world. We must unite to conquer hate."

In a tweet Saturday, Nielsen said her "heart goes out to all those affected by the tragic shooting." She also said her agency "is working closely with federal partners and local law enforcement to assist in every way possible."

