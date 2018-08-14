Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday his country will boycott U.S. electronic goods following President Donald Trump's move to increase duties on steel and aluminum from Turkey, a NATO ally.

The escalating trade dispute between the two nations comes amid an argument about imprisoned American pastor Andrew Brunson. The Trump administration has placed sanctions on Turkish officials for failing to release him.

"If (the United States) has the iPhone, there's Samsung on the other side," Erdogan said in a televised speech, referring to the Apple smartphone and South Korea's brand. "We (also) have our Venus and Vestel," he said. Venus and Vestel are Turkish brands.

It was unclear how Erdogan intended to enforce the boycott.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said Turkey's finance minister would address a large gathering of foreign investors on Thursday. In his speech, Erdogan also renewed a call for Turks to convert their dollars into the Turkish lira, to help strengthen the currency.

The growing diplomatic dispute has helped accelerate a months-long decline for the lira currency. It has dropped 45 percent this year, although it stabilized Tuesday near record-lows. The lira was up 6 percent to around 6.55 per dollar Tuesday in the wake of an injection of money into the economy from Turkey's central bank on Monday.

