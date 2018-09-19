imageforentry219.jpg
Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos said his company will announce the location of its second headquarters by the end of the year. Several cities have been aggressively vying for it.
JurgaR / Getty Images

Amazon is taking a larger chunk of the U.S. digital ad business than expected this year, according to market research firm eMarketer.

The firm revised its annual U.S. digital advertising estimates, and now projects Amazon will rake in $4.61 billion in 2018. Previously, it thought the company was only going to make $2.89 billion.

More importantly, Amazon will take the third spot behind Google and Facebook. While Amazon will still only make up 4.15 percent of total U.S. digital ad revenue, it's growing while the other two digital advertising giants are decreasing.

Emarketer expects the two will make up 57.7 percent of U.S. digital ad revenue (37.1 percent and 20.6 percent, respectively), down from 59.1 percent in 2017.

The increase is partially due to more people starting their online product searches on Amazon, rather than Google. Amazon has also grown its mobile advertising business 242 percent since last year, the report said.

© CNBC is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Jeff Bezos through the years
01 / 14
Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos.
02 / 14
Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos holds a copy of "Fluid Concepts and Creative Analogies" by Douglas Hofstadter -- the first book sold online by Amazon.com -- as he poses for photos at the company's headquarters in Seattle on June 17, 2005. Amazon launched at the dawn of the Web as an online bookseller on July 16, 1995.
03 / 14
Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, demonstrates a cordless power drill and reciprocating saw as he wears a Western-style hard hat at a New York news conference on Nov. 9, 1999. Amazon added home improvement goods, computer software and a wider array of video games to its Web site in a move by the Internet merchant to build itself into an online superstore.
04 / 14
Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.com, Inc., appears on the cover of the December 1999, issue of Time magazine as the magazine's "Person of the Year" for 1999. "There were two great themes of the year, online shopping and dot-com mania, and the minute we thought of Bezos it was obvious that he embodied both" the magazine wrote.
05 / 14
Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.com, is shown during an interview at the online retail company's offices overlooking the Seattle skyline on May 2, 2001. Despite company layoffs and a bruising stock plunge, Bezos said he believed in Amazon more than ever.
06 / 14
Jeff Bezos, founder, CEO and chairman of Amazon.com, holds the company's first sign, quickly spray-painted prior to an interview with a Japanese television station in 1995, at Amazon's Seattle headquarters on March 11, 2004.
07 / 14
Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.com, introduces the Kindle at a news conference on Nov. 19, 2007 in New York. The $399 electronic book device allowed downloads of more than 90,000 book titles, blogs, magazines and newspapers.
08 / 14
A visitor views the front page of the Washington Post, displayed outside the Newseum in Washington on Aug. 6, 2013, a day after it was announced that Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos bought the Washington Post for $250 million.
09 / 14
This photo released by Amazon on Dec. 1, 2013 shows a flying "octocopter" mini-drone that would be used to fly small packages to consumers. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos revealed that his company was looking to the future with plans to use mini-drones to deliver small packages.
10 / 14
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos holds up the new Amazon Fire Phone at a launch event June 18, 2014, in Seattle.
11 / 14
Jeff Bezos, right,, the founder of Blue Origin and Amazon, shake hands next to a model of the new BE-4 rocket engine during a news conference with Tory Bruno, CEO of United Launch Alliance, at the National Press Club on Sept. 17, 2014, in Washington. United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin announced that they have entered into an agreement to jointly fund development of the BE-4 rocket engine.
12 / 14
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, left, unveils the new Blue Origin rocket, as Florida Gov. Rick Scott applauds, during a news conference at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Sept. 15, 2015. Bezos announced a $200 million investment to build the rockets and capsules in the state and launch them using the historic Launch Complex 36.
13 / 14
Entrepreneur Jeff Bezos, left, and his wife MacKenzie Bezos attend Amazon Prime's Emmy Celebration on Sept. 20, 2015, in Los Angeles.
14 / 14
Jeff Bezos, owner of the Washington Post and founder of Amazon, delivers remarks at an event celebrating the new location of "The Washington Post" on Jan. 28, 2016. "Forbes" reports on July 29, 2016 that Jeff Bezos, is the world's third-richest person.
