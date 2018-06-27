All the other stores having sales for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day shakes up summer with some of the best deals and price drops of the year, sending everyone into a shopping frenzy. It sets the bar high in terms of summer shopping and other retailers want to get in on the madness too. So when you need a break from scouring Amazon's site or just aren't a big fan of Prime Day, you browse through some of your favorite retailers to get even more savings. It's basically Black Friday in July and we are here for it.

Best Buy

Best Buy always has a few sales going on, but right now you can save $500 on select Sony 4K TVs and get 20% or more off select wireless headphones, which we think is a pretty good deal.

Shop the Best Buy sale

Bloomingdale's

If you're a Bloomingdale's Loyallist, you can get in on some great savings right now. You can take 25% off, if you have a Bloomingdales card or get 20% off, if you're a Loyallist on any items labeled "LOYALLIST OFFER." You also get a $25 reward card for every $100 spent. Plus, everyone can save 10% on beauty.

Shop the Bloomingdale's sale

Dell

Tech lovers can save up to 40% on Dell PCs, Alienware and Dell Gaming systems, monitors, accessories, and more for Cyber Week from July 16-23. There will also be new deals every day until July 20 on products like Inspiron laptops and monitors.

Shop the Dell Cyber Week sale

eBay

Right now, eBay is running a unique $119 Deals promotion. That means you can get select products for $199, which offers a variety of savings on bikes, kitchen gadget, speakers, and more. Plus, there's free shipping.

Shop the eBay sale

Express

There's a ton of BOGO deals on jeans and hoodies over at Express right now. Plus, you can get 50% off women's shorts and swimwear.

Shop the Express sale

Google Express

There are a ton of summer sales going on at Google right now until July 17. There's great discounts ont the Google Home and Google Home Mini as well as patio furniture, sunscreen, luggage, and more. Plus, you can get free shipping on all orders over $15.

Shop the Google Express sale

Lord & Taylor

Right now, you can take 40% off new arrivals and up to 75% off clearance at Lord & Taylor. They claim it's Black Friday prices in July.

Shop the Lord & Taylor sale

Lowe's

From July 16 to July 17, this popular home improvement store is offering an extra 10% off sitewide for new and existing MyLowe's Customers and if they spend $150 or more, they can get a free Google Home Mini. Others can save 25% or more on Select Tools, up to 60% off Select Smart Home & Electronics, up to $100 off Select Grills & Smokers, up to $100 off Select Floorcare, and up to 33% off Select Building & Maintenance Supplies.

Shop the Lowe's Prime Mid-July Sale

Macy's

It's officially Black Friday in July at Macy's. Right now, you get huge savings on clothing, beauty, jewelry, home, kitchen, and more and take an extra 15% off with the code "JULY" until July 15.

Shop the Macy's sale and save an extra 15% with the code "JULY"

Massdrop

Massdrop has a bunch of drops on some incredible tech products right now. You can save $50 on Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, up to $500 on a Samsung QLED Q6FN Series 4K TV, $400 on a Sony A1E 65" 4K Ultra Smart Bravia OLED TV, and $150 on Pioneer Elite Dolby Atmos Speakers.

Shop Massdrop for even more sales

Nordstrom

We live for Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale because there's incredible prices on the hottest looks. It doesn't officially start until July 20, but if you're a Cardmember, you can start shopping the sale right now.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Rack

There are a ton of new arrivals at Nordstrom Rack right now. Bonus: they're on a super sale right now until July 15. You can save up to 60% off on some of your favorite brands and upgrade your summer wardrobe in the process.

Shop the Nordstrom Rack New Arrivals Sale

Saks Fifth Avenue

Surprise! There's a sale at Saks. Right now, you can take get up to 70% off select sale items, which is a steal considering the normal prices of this department store.

Shop the Saks Fifth Avenue Midsummer Surprise Sale

