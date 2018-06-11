Aldi's Advent calendars go on sale on Nov. 7.

If you want to get your hands on Aldi's first-ever U.S. Advent wine calendar, plan to get to stores early Wednesday.

And expect to be joined by a crowd of shoppers.

When stores open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aldi will start selling two Advent calendars, one with wine and the other with imported cheese. Hours can vary by location, but these special edition items will only be available while supplies last.

Weighing in at 21 pounds, the Festive Collection Wine Advent Calendar features 24 mini bottles of 12 different varietiesand will cost $69.99 or $2.92 for each 6.37-ounce bottle. Holiday revelers can drink the vino in conjunction with the Advent, the religious days leading up to Christmas Eve.

If these boozy calendars are anywhere near as popular as a version sold in the United Kingdom last year, expect them to sell out quickly.

Wines included in the calendar are red, white, rosé and sparkling, including a red blend, Shiraz, Malbec, Pinot Grigio, and Sauvignon Blanc. The wines hail from Chile, Argentina, Italy, Australia, and South Africa.

Aldi, one of the world’s largest grocery chains, is well-known for its large selection of affordable wines under its Winking Owl brand, typically retailing for less than $3 a bottle. The 24 small bottles are equal to about six full-size bottles.

The Happy Farms Preferred Advent Cheese Calendar also is expected to be popular and costs $12.99. This 16.9-ounce calendar needs to be refrigerated and includes 24 imported mini cheeses in five varieties: cheddar, Red Leicester, Gouda, Edam, and Havarti.

Because of the expected rush on the calendars, Aldi is putting limits on purchases.

The wine calendar is capped at one per customer, per visit. The cheese is capped at three per customer, per visit.

If you can't get to the store on Wednesday, you might be out of luck.

"The calendars will not be restocked once they are sold out," Aldi officials said in a statement.

Not all Aldi stores sell wine since some states and cities do not allow grocery stores to sell alcohol. Find locations that sell wine at www.aldi.us.

