There will be commercial airline flights at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, by mid-February.

Alaska Airlines announced that its flights there will begin on Feb. 11, when it launches a planned schedule of 18 daily round-trip flights between Everett and eight West Coast cities. Tickets are now on sale on the routes, with promotional fares as low as $39 one way.

Though Paine Field is home to Boeing’s widebody a ssembly line and has some general aviation flights, it has been decades since the airport last had regular commercial passenger service.

But two airlines – Alaska Airlines and United – announced plans last year to begin flights there once a new passenger terminal was built. Southwest became the third to say it would fly from Paine Field earlier this year, but the low-cost giant said Thursday it had changed its mind and that it would transfer its slots there to Alaska.

With that change of heart by Southwest, Alaska has increased its plans for Paine Field to 18 flights, up from the 13 it initially planned. Alaska’s Everett destinations will be Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Orange County, California; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; San Diego; San Francisco; and San Jose, California.

Alaska Airlines frequent-flyers can register to earn double miles on Paine Field routes for travel through March 31. Alaska flights from Everett will be on 76-seat Embraer E175 jets operated regional affiliate Horizon Air.

"We're tremendously honored to be a part of this historic moment with the opening of a brand new commercial airport," Andrew Harrison, Alaska Airlines' chief commercial officer, said in a statement. "Providing all new service from Paine Field and further expanding where we fly our guests, including from our Global Partners' major international hubs, highlights the strong growth in our region and a thriving West Coast."

Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports, the company that’s developing the new terminal there, also lauded Alaska Airlines’ schedule announcement.

"Alaska Airlines flew from Paine Field back in the 1940s and 50s. We're excited to have the airline return to Everett," Smith said in the airline’s statement. "We're ready to join with Alaska to provide terrific service to our guests."

United, which announced its Everett intentions last year, has not yet revealed a start date for its planned service. In that announcement, United said it hoped to begin flights in the fall of 2019 with a schedule of six daily flights that would split between its Denver and San Francisco hubs.

The move to bring regular airline service to Everett is part of an effort to turn it into a secondary airport for Seattle, where the region's fast-growing Seattle-Tacoma International has set numerous passenger records in recent years.

Everett flights will likely have the greatest appeal to those living north of Seattle. The Sea-Tac airport sits about 15 miles south of downtown Seattle and those coming by car from north of the city must navigate the region’s frequently clogged north-south arteries.

Paine Field, however, sits about 25 miles north of Seattle. Traffic to the airport from areas north of Seattle historically has been less-prone to congestion.

Alaska Airlines is headquartered in Seattle and operates its busiest hub at Sea-Tac, where it is the busiest carrier.

But, in its Everett announcement, Alaska touted Paine Field as a new option for its already-large customer base in greater Seattle.

"More than one million travelers who live north of Seattle will enjoy shorter commutes to Paine Field instead of heading farther south to Sea-Tac Airport," Alaska Airlines said.

