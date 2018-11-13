Apple Watch owners who prefer Spotify over Apple Music finally have an alternative.

After a long wait, Spotify has updated its iOS app to add support for Apple's wearable, allowing its users to stream music, change tracks, listen to podcasts and connect to speakers right from the Apple Watch.

Spotify on Apple Watch

Spotify

The new update, rolling out now as an update to the iOS Spotify app, marks the first time Spotify has released an app for the Apple Watch. The popular streaming service already had apps for Google's Wear OS, Garmin smartwatches and Samsung's Galaxy Watch and Gear line of watches and fitness trackers.

Spotify users who subscribed to the company's Premium tier are able to save and listen to music from their Samsung or Garmin watches even when they weren't connected to their phones or the internet.

The Apple Watch version, similar to the Wear OS app, won't be able to download music or podcasts for offline listening from their wrists right away. Spotify does, however, say that the feature is in the works.

With 83 million paid subscribers and a leading global market share of 36 percent as of September, according to industry tracker MIDiA Research, Spotify not only is one of the biggest names to release an app for the Watch in the device's three-year history, but it is also one of the only music companies to do so.

Other popular music streaming services in the U.S., including Pandora, Tidal, YouTube Music, Google Play Music and Amazon Music, all lack apps for the Apple Watch, leaving users looking to stream music largely relying on Apple Music, iHeartRadio or Deezer, a rival to Spotify and Apple Music that is more popular internationally.

Follow Eli Blumenthal on Twitter @eliblumenthal

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com