NEW YORK – Canadian actor Douglas Rain, who played some of Shakespeare's most intriguing characters onstage but is perhaps best known for supplying the creepily calm voice of the computer HAL in Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" has died at 90.

The Stratford Festival said Rain died Sunday of natural causes at St. Marys Memorial Hospital, just outside of Stratford, Ontario. He was one of the festival's founding company members and spent 32 seasons performing there, until 1998.

His roles at Stratford included playing Claudio in "Measure for Measure" in 1954, Malvolio in "Twelfth Night" in 1957, Edgar in "King Lear" in 1964 and Prince Hal in "Henry IV, Part 1" in 1958, a play and a role he would return to in 1965. He would eventually take on the title role in 1966.

But it was the aloof voice of the artificially intelligent HAL 9000 – the forerunner of today's Amazon's Alexa or Google Home – where Rain entered the public's consciousness. Kubrick had heard Rain's voice in the 1960 documentary "Universe," a film he watched multiple times, according to the actor. Rain was initially hired to narrate 1968's "2001: A Space Odyssey," but the director chose to go a different direction.

HAL is the onboard master computer on the spaceship Discovery 1 but goes rogue. When astronaut Dave Bowman asks HAL to open the ships' pod doors, HAL famously balks. "I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that," the machine blandly refuses. "This mission is too important for me to allow you to jeopardize it."

Actor Keir Dullea peers through his space helmet in Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film, "2001: A Space Odyssey."

Associated Press

More: '2001: A Space Odyssey': Book celebrates 50th anniversary of sci-fi movie masterpiece

More: In 1968, '2001' tried to predict the future. Here's what it got right.

When the astronauts try to disconnect HAL, he fights back. During his shutdown, HAL sings the nursey rhyme "Daisy Bell" and memorably utters: "I'm afraid, Dave. Dave, my mind is going. I can feel it." The American Film Institute named HAL the 13th greatest movie villain of all time, joining a list that includes Hannibal Lecter and Darth Vader.

Stratford Festival Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino called Rain one of Canada's greatest acting talents and a "guiding light in its development." He said the actor's humanity shone through in HAL.

"Douglas shared many of the same qualities as Kubrick's iconic creation: precision, strength of steel, enigma and infinite intelligence, as well as a wicked sense of humor," Cimolino said. "But those of us lucky enough to have worked with Douglas soon solved his riddle and discovered that at the center of his mystery lay warmth and humanity, evidenced in his care for the young members of our profession."

Rain attended the University of Manitoba and studied in London at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. He started out performing radio plays. From 1974 to 1977, Rain was head of the English acting section of the National Theatre School of Canada.

Rain performed at theaters and festivals all over Canada, including the Shaw Festival, where he played such roles as Caesar in "Caesar and Cleopatra" in 1983. He shared stages with such luminaries as Peter Ustinov, Maggie Smith and Colm Feore. He was nominated for a Tony Award in 1972 for his role as William Cecil in "Vivat! Vivat! Regina!" His other Broadway credits include "The Golden Age" in 1963 and "The Broken Jug" in 1958.

Rain is survived by his two sons, David and Adam, daughter Emma, granddaughter, Salima, and a daughter-in-law, Asira.

Passages 2018: those we’ve lost through the year In this March 13, 2015 file photo, Mark Salling arrives at the 32nd annual Paleyfest "Glee" in Los Angeles. Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy 'Glee' died, on Jan. 30, 2018. He was 35. Salling's lawyer, Michael J. Proctor did not release the cause of death. Ingvar Kamprad, founder of Swedish multinational furniture retailer IKEA, taken in Agunnaryd, Sweden on Dec. 10, 2005 . IKEA confirmed that Kamprad has died at age of 91. In this Nov. 6, 1996 file photo, Dennis Peron, leader of the campaign for Proposition 215 and founder of the Cannabis Buyers Club, right, smokes a marijuana cigarette next to Jack Herer, of Los Angeles, in San Francisco. Peron, an activist who was among the first people to argue for the benefits of marijuana for AIDS patients and helped legalize medical pot in California, died Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at 72. Peron was a driving force behind a San Francisco ordinance allowing medical marijuana - a move that later aided the 1996 passage of Proposition 215 that legalized medical use in the entire state. In this Aug. 16, 2010 file photo, Mort Walker, the artist and author of the Beetle Bailey comic strip, stands in his studio in Stamford, Conn. On Jan. 27, 2018, a family member said the comic strip artist has died. He was 94. In this May 30, 1980 file photo, presidential hopeful Sen. Edward Kennedy, left, responds with a laugh after a greeting by Rabbi Isaiah Zeldin before Kennedy spoke to the congregation at the Stephen Wise Temple, in Los Angeles. Zeldin, who founded a synagogue in Los Angeles more than 50 years ago that became one of the largest Reform congregations in the country, has died at 97. The Stephen Wise Temple announced on its website that Zeldin died Friday night, Jan. 26, 2018, at his home in Palm Desert, Calif. In this Sept. 11, 1977 file photo, Louis Gossett Jr., kisses co-star Olivia Cole, as she holds one of the nine Emmys awarded to the cast and crew of the TV drama "Roots," at the Academy of Television, Arts and Sciences awards show in Los Angeles. A funeral association official says that Cole died of a heart attack on Jan. 19, 2018, at her home in San Miguel de Allende, a city in central Mexico. She was 75. This September 1955 file photo provided by the Roland Giduz Photographic Collection/The Wilson Library at UNC Chapel Hill, shows from left, LeRoy Frasier, John Lewis Brandon and Ralph Frasier on the steps of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, N.C. Brandon, who along with brothers Ralph and LeRoy Frasier was among the first African-American undergraduate students to successfully challenge racial segregation at North Carolina's flagship public university on Jan. 23, 2018. He was 80. In this undated photo provided by the Warren Miller Co., Warren Miller is shown posing for a photo with a film camera. Miller, the prolific outdoor filmmaker who for decades made homages to the skiing life that he narrated with his own humorous style, died on Jan. 24, 2018, at his home on Orcas Island, Wash., his family said. He was 93. A World War II veteran, ski racer, surfer and sailor, Miller produced more than 500 films on a variety of outdoor activities. However it was his ski films for which he was most known. British singer Mark E. Smith, of the band The Fall performs at the Primavera Sound 2010 music festival in Barcelona, Spain on May 27, 2010. Mark E Smith, lead singer for the post-punk band, the Fall, has died at the age of 60. Ursula Le Guin American author of novels, children's books, is seen in a Sept. 9, 2001 photo at home in Portland, Ore. Le Guin, the award-winning science fiction and fantasy writer who explored feminist themes and was best known for her Earthsea books, died peacefully Jan. 22, 2018, in Portland, Oregon, according to a brief family statement posted to her verified Twitter account. She was 88. In this 2001 photo, Nicanor Parra poses for a portrait during a commemoration in honor of Chilean poet Vicente Huidobro, in Cartagena, Chile. Parra, a Chilean physicist, mathematician and self-described anti-poet whose eccentric writings won him a leading place in Latin American literature, died Jan. 23, 2018. He was 103. In this July 30, 1981 photo, John Coleman, weather channel founder, right, and Frank Batten, publisher of the Norfolk, Va., Virginian-Pilot and Ledger-Star, and chairman and chief executive of Landmark Communications, Inc., are seen during a news conference in New York. John Coleman, the founder of The Weather Channel and longtime KUSI weatherman, died Saturday night, Jan. 20, 2018, at home in Las Vegas, said his wife Linda Coleman. He was 83. In this March 24, 2011 file French Chef Paul Bocuse poses outside his famed Michelin three-star restaurant L'Auberge du Pont de Collonges in Collonges-au-Mont-d'or, central France. French interior minister announced Jan.20, 2018 that Paul Bocuse, a master of French cuisine, has died at 91. In an April 29, 2006 file photo, Hugh Masekela performs during the 2006 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. A family statement issued on Twitter Jan. 23, 2018, says South African jazz musician and anti-apartheid activist Hugh Masekela, 78, passed away in Johannesburg after a lengthy battle against prostate cancer. In this Feb. 9, 2011, file photo, The Foundation for AIDS Research, or amfAR, Founding Chairman Dr. Mathilde Krim attends amfAR's annual New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Krim, a prominent AIDS researcher who galvanized worldwide support in the early fight against the deadly disease, died Jan. 15, 2018. She was 91. In a Sept. 25, 1963 photo, The Rev. Martin Luther King,Jr., left, VP Joseph E. Lowery, and Wyatt Tee Walker, right, executive director of the SCLC meet at First African Baptist Church, for the SCLC convention in Richmond, Va. The Rev. Wyatt Tee Walker, who helped assemble the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "Letter From Birmingham Jail" from notes the incarcerated King wrote on paper scraps and newspaper margins, died Jan. 23, 2018, in Chester, Va., said his daughter Patrice Walker Powell. He was either 88 or 89. Family records showed different years of birth, said Powell, who confirmed his death. This March 27, 1957, file photo shows Best supporting Oscar winners Dorothy Malone and Anthony Quinn posing at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif. Malone, who won hearts of 1960s television viewers as the long-suffering mother in the nighttime soap "Peyton Place," has died. Her daughter Mimi Vanderstraaten says Malone died Jan. 19, 2018, from natural causes in her hometown of Dallas. She was 93. In this June 10, 2014 file photo, Edwin Hawkins appears at the Apollo Theater Spring Gala and 80th Anniversary Celebration in New York. Hawkins, the gospel star best known for the crossover hit 'Oh Happy Day,' died Jan. 15, 2018, at his home in Pleasanton, Calif., at age 74. He had been suffering from pancreatic cancer. This Feb. 4, 1979 file photo shows CIA Director Stansfield Turner. Stansfield A. Turner, who as CIA director under President Jimmy Carter oversaw reforms at the agency in the wake of the scandal uncovered by the Church Committee, has died. He was 94. Turner's secretary, Pat Moynihan, confirmed to the Washington Post that Turner died on Jan. 18, 2018 at his home in Seattle but Moynihan did not disclose the cause. JoJo White of the Boston Celtics poses for a portrait in 1974 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Mass. Basketball Hall of Famer Jo Jo White, a two-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and an Olympic gold medalist, has died. He was 71. The Celtics announced his death Jan. 16, 2018. In this Jan. 27, 2008 file photo, Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan performs during the European Border Breakers awards, or EBBA awards, in Cannes, southern France. O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries died on Jan. 15, 2018. She was 46. In this Jan. 25, 2014, file photo, Keith Jackson arrives at 66th Annual DGA Awards Dinner at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Jackson, the down-home voice of college football during more than five decades as a broadcaster, died on Jan. 12, 2018. He was 89. This undated photo released by Disney, shows Disney Mouseketeer Doreen Tracey. Tracey, a former child star who played one of the original cute-as-a-button Mouseketeers on "The Mickey Mouse Club" in the 1950s, died from pneumonia on Jan. 10, 2018, at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., following a two-year battle with cancer, according to Disney publicist Howard Green. She was 74. In this Jan. 7, 2005, file photo, Edgar Ray Killen sits in court in Philadelphia, Miss. Killen, a former Ku Klux Klan leader who was convicted in the 1964 "Mississippi Burning" slayings of three civil rights workers, died in prison at the age of 92, the state's corrections department announced on Jan. 12, 2018. Ray Thomas from The Moody Blues performs live on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 27, 1978. Thomas, one of the founding members of the Moody Blues, died suddenly on Jan. 4, 2018. He was 76. In this Aug. 25, 1992 file photo, Jerry Van Dyke, left, and his brother, Dick, laugh during a party in Los Angeles. Manager said Jan. 6, 2018, that Jerry Van Dyke, 'Coach' star and younger brother of comedian Dick Van Dyke, has died in Arkansas at 86. Manager, John Castonia, said Van Dyke died Friday at his ranch in Hot Spring County. His wife, Shirley Ann Jones, was by his side. In this Dec.18,1984, file photo, United Motor Manufacturing Co. President Tatsuro Toyoda gets in the drivers seat of the newly unveiled sporty 4-door subcompact "Nova" in the new Fremont, Calif., United Motor Manufacturing Co. plantjointly jowned by General Motors and Toyota. Toyoda, a former president of Toyota Motor Corp., who led its climb to rank among the worlds top automakers, and the son of the Japanese automakers founder, has died. He was 88. This undated photo made available by NASA shows astronaut John Young. NASA says the astronaut, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, died on Jan. 5, 2018. He was 87. In this April 4, 2015, file photo, President Thomas S. Monson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves to the audience during the opening session of the Mormon church conference in Salt Lake City. Monson, the 16th president of the Mormon church, died after nine years in office. He was 90. In this Jan. 25, 2014, file photo, Rick Hall attends The 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Special Merit Awards Ceremony in Los Angeles. Hall, an Alabama record producer who recorded some of the biggest musical acts of the 1960s and `70s and helped develop the fabled "Muscle Shoals sound," died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, following a fight with cancer, his longtime friend Judy Hood said. He was 85.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com