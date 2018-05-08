A magnitude 7.0 earthquake centered on the Indonesian island of Lombok rocked the tourist destination as well as nearby Bali, and authorities said the temblor could trigger a tsunami.

"There is the possibility of a destructive local tsunami near the epicenter," the Northwest Pacific Tsunami Center said in a bulletin.

Lombok, about 100 miles east of Bali, was rocked by a magnitude 6.4 quake less than a week ago that killed 16 people.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency for Indonesia had reported scores of aftershocks in the hours after last week’s quake – and had warned that another major quake could be imminent.

In Bali, model Chrissy Tiegen tweeted "oh my god. Bali. trembling. So long." And then: "Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds."

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told KompasTV that the quake strongly jolted Mataram, the capital of West Nusa Tenggara province, and may have caused damage there.

Lombok is known for its beaches, surfing, diving and snorkeling and is home to a sea turtle hatchery.

