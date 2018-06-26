2018 restaurant openings Fig + Farro opened in Minneapolis' Uptown district on January 24. 01 / 18 Fig + Farro opened in Minneapolis' Uptown district on January 24. 01 / 18

Halfway into the year we've seen restaurant openings from star chefs Gordon Ramsay, Giada De Laurentiis, Aaron Franklin, Nina Compton, Alon Shaya and Johnny Hernandez.

Among trends, fast casual continues to evolve, New York may always have new French bistros, and plant-based food is growing beyond the country's food capitals. New spins on international cuisines include contemporary Indonesian, California and Gujarati fusion, modern Moroccan and fast-casual Mediterranean.

For travelers, Austin and New Orleans have a variety of new concepts, Atlanta hosts Garden & Gun's first restaurant, and Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Table is luring "Fixer Upper" fans to Waco, Texas.

Browse the photos above for standout dining debuts since January, and see new dessert destinations below.

New York's Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer opened at The Venetian Las Vegas on December 30, 2017. The outpost features the restaurant's first CrazyShake™ Bar.

