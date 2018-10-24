Dressing up for Halloween never gets old. But the manufactured sexy costumes do.
So instead of shelling out $50 for that sexy version of a Ghostbuster, we're fans of deep dives into our own closets, and purchasing a handful of items we'll wear again from the places we already shop.
Here are five ideas picked from the realm of pop culture in 2016, which can be party-ready as soon as you can click "add to cart."
Eleven from Stranger Things
This summer's unexpected TV hit has given us a lot of throwback moments as well as one of the best costumes of the season.
What you'll need:
- Pink babydoll dress, like this one from Melonhopper ($98)
- Blond wig, like this one from Ricky's NYC ($39.99)
- White sneakers
- Tube socks
- Eggos
- Fake blood for dramatic effect
#PhelpsFace
Michael Phelps became an insta-meme during the Olympics in Rio for his terrifying game face that made some worried for rival Chad Le Clos' safety. But all is well and sports and non-sports fans alike have a look to channel when the pressure is on.
What you'll need:
- Athletic jacket and shorts or leggings, like this windbreaker and capri leggings by New Balance for J. Crew collection ($120, $70)
- Patriotic socks, like these from Sock Club ($14)
- Headphones
- Future's Stick Talk
Jackie O.
Natalie Portman is already garnering Oscar buzz for her portrayal of the late first lady in Jackie, out Dec. 2. And the previews are making us want to dress just like her all the time, not only on Halloween.
What you'll need:
- A skirt suit, like this one from Ann Taylor (jacket $179, skirt $89)
- Ladylike heels, like L.K. Bennett's Sevina Suede Heels ($525)
- Matte red lipstick, like Ducce's Click Click in Rusty Raspberry
Pro tip: To get Jackie's voluminous hair, use a texturizing spray like Oribe's.
Beyonce
No, we can't actually be Beyonce. But we can get in Formation and dress like her anyway.
What you'll need:
- A black dress with off-the-shoulder detailing, like this Tibi dress from Rent the Runway ($65 for a 4-day rental, $365 retail)
- Wide rimmed black hat, like this one from H&M ($17.99)
- Black sandals, similar to the Kingslee heels from JustFab ($59.95)
- Assorted silver jewelry, stacked
- #SlayAllDay attitude and hot sauce in your bag
Iris Apfel
The beloved fashion icon is really hitting her stride with fashion lines and high-profile appearance, in her 90s.
What you'll need:
- Brightly-colored coat or dress with a 60s vibe, like this Rara Avis by Iris Apfel coat from HSN ($299)
- Layers of costume jewelry, like these Rara Avis by Iris Apfel necklaces from HSN ($69.95 each)
- Great heels, like L.K. Bennett's Sevina Suede Heels ($525)
- Large, black rimmed glasses
- Lipstick, like Doucce's Click Click in Pure Love ($24)
Pro tip: Use a spray-on hair color in white to really get the Iris look, or a little baby powder and white dry shampoo like Not You Mother's Clean Freak.