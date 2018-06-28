In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md.

A gunman opened fire in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, killing at least five people and gravely injuring several others, according to Anne Arundel County officials.

Police reporter Phil Davis, who took cover under a desk at the height of the melee, described the scene to The Baltimore Sun as "like a war zone."

William Krampf, acting Anne Arundel County police chief, confirmed that five people were killed in the shooting and that "several other persons are gravely injured."

County executive Steven Shue said a suspect was in custody and was being interrogated. Officials said preliminary indications were that he was acting alone.

The Associated Press, quoting an unidentified official, said the suspect is a white male, is believed to have used a shotgun in the attack, and was not cooperating with investigators.

Davis described the horror in a series of tweets, saying that a gunman "shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees."

"A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead," he wrote.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis tweeted.

The Sun, which owns the newspaper, subsequently interviewed Davis and quoted him as saying that "multiple people had been shot."

“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time,” he told The Sun. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”

Video from the scene showed dozens of people exiting the building with their hands in the air.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted condolences on Twitter.

"Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis," he said. "I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

President Donald Trump said in a tweet that he had been briefed on the shooting and that his "thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

