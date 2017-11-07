GETTY IMAGES

There are so many ways to find great deals today. Deal websites will do the legwork for you, delivering deep discounts on a range of products right to your inbox. But old-school bargain hunters know the thrill of finding a great deal yourself isn’t easily replicated.

Certain credit cards can help sweeten a deal or even guide savvy sales seekers in the right direction. Here are five.

1. Discover it

Rewards: 5% cash back on quarterly rotating purchase categories (on up to $1,500 per quarter), 1% cash back on all other purchases

Signup Bonus: Discover will match all cash back earned in the first year

Annual Fee: None

Annual Percentage Rate (APR): Intro 0% APR for 14 months, then variable 11.99% to 23.99%

Why We Picked It: Quarterly rotating purchase categories will continuously give you new types of deals to hunt down.

Benefits: The card earns 5% on purchase categories like gas stations, dining and wholesale clubs that change every quarter. All other purchases earn 1% cash back. Plus, Discover will match your cash back the first year, so the bargains you find will be even more valuable. Price protection guarantees the lowest price, with Discover reimbursing you if you find a lower price on a purchase within 90 days.

Drawbacks: You have no control over which categories earn 5% cash back.

2. Chase Freedom

Rewards: 5% cash back on quarterly rotating purchase categories (on up to $1,500 per quarter), 1% cash back on all other purchases

Signup Bonus: $150 bonus cash back when you spend $500 in the first three months

Annual Fee: None

APR: 0% intro APR for 15 months, then variable 15.74% to 24.49%

Why We Picked It: Cardholders can earn 5% cash back on rotating purchase categories, offering an extra incentive for hunting down certain deals.

Benefits: Quarterly rotating purchase types like gas, groceries and drug store purchases earn 5% cash back. All other purchases earn 1% cash back. Chase will refund you the difference if you find a purchase listed for a cheaper price within 90 days.

Drawbacks: If you’re not interested in the 5% cash back category for a quarter, you’ll have to wait it out.

3. PayPal Extras MasterCard

Rewards: Three points for every dollar spent on gas and dining, two points for every dollar spent with eBay and PayPal, one point for every dollar spent on everything else

Signup Bonus: None

Annual Fee: None

APR: Variable 20.74% or 24.74%

Why We Picked It: Those that love the thrill of the auction can earn points as they hunt for eBay bargains.

Benefits: Dining and gas purchases earn three points per dollar, eBay and PayPal purchases earn two points per dollar and every other purchase earns one point per dollar. Points can be redeemed for gift cards, cash back in your PayPal account and more.

Drawbacks: The APR is high right off the bat.

4. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

Rewards: 5% back on Amazon purchases with a Prime member (3% without Prime), 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores, 1% back on everything else

Signup Bonus: $70 Amazon gift card upon approval

Annual Fee: None

APR: Variable 14.99% to 22.99%

Why We Picked It: Amazon is the definitive online retailer, and Amazon bargain hunters will get extra 5% cash back with a Prime membership.

Benefits: The percentages you earn back on purchases can be redeemed for Amazon orders, cash back and more. With 5% back at Amazon, 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores and 1% back on everything else, you’ll be saving on a wide range of purchase types. For the frequent online shopper, this card could be valuable.

Drawbacks: You’ll have to pay for a Prime membership to get the most value out of this card.

5. Blue Cash Preferred Card From American Express

Rewards: 6% cash back on up to $6,000 in spending at supermarkets, 3% cash back at gas stations and select department stores, 1% cash back on everything else

Signup Bonus: $250 bonus cash back when you spend $1,000 in the first three months

Annual Fee: $95

APR: 0% intro APR for 12 months, then variable 13.99% to 24.99%

Why We Picked It: If you scour the supermarket aisles for sales and scan gas station signs for the lowest price, this card is for you.

Benefits: With 6% cash back at supermarkets, 3% cash back at gas stations and certain department stores and 1% cash back on everything else, you’ll always have a way to supercharge a bargain.

Drawbacks: There’s a $95 annual fee.

How to choose a card for bargain hunting

To choose a card that helps you find and extend bargains, examine the types of deals on which you’re most focused.

If an incentive will motivate you to find a bargain on any purchase type, you might be better off with rotating purchase categories. If you frequently hunt down bargains of the same variety, like gas or online purchases, try to find a card that rewards those purchase types most.

A credit card that provides bargains on purchases you don’t make won’t do you any good. Choose the card that rewards the deals you love to find.

What is required to get a card for bargains?

Cards that bestow rewards upon deal lovers may require good to excellent credit. As a savvy shopper, you should know where your credit stands before you apply. A hard inquiry from a credit card application can cause your credit score to dip a few points. If you aren’t sure about your credit, you can check two of your credit scores for free at Credit.com.

Note: It’s important to remember that interest rates, fees and terms for credit cards, loans and other financial products frequently change. As a result, rates, fees and terms for credit cards, loans and other financial products cited in these articles may have changed since the date of publication. Please be sure to verify current rates, fees and terms with credit card issuers, banks or other financial institutions directly.

Brian Acton is a freelance writer and contributor at Credit.com. Several years ago, as he worked to pay down debt and purchase a home, Brian became interested in personal finance and credit. He has been covering these topics ever since. Brian has a BA in History from Salisbury University and an MBA from UMUC. He lives in Maryland with his wife and two dogs. More by Brian Acton. Opinions expressed here are author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

