Louise Brown was born at Oldham General Hospital in Greater Manchester, Britain, 40 years ago on July 25, 1978 and made history by being the first test tube baby conceived through IVF.

Andreu Dalmau, EPA

Like many people turning 40, Louise Brown is reluctant to share that July 25 is her birthday.

But, she's more than happy to tout that her birthday also marks the anniversary of the first successful In Vitro Fertilization, IVF, procedure — the one that led to her birth all those years ago.

In an first-person essay published Wednesday in the British online newspaper The Independent, Brown celebrated the reproductive technology that is now used by millions across the globe.

"IVF in its many forms brings hope for people in despair that they will never have a child. So many things have changed in the decades that have gone by, but the desire for couples to have babies has not," Brown wrote.

Commonly referred to as the first "test-tube" baby, Brown was born after her parents, Lesley and John, put their faith in scientists Patrick Steptoe and Robert Edwards to help solve their infertility.

Steptoe and Edwards had been working on a solution to female infertility since the late 1960s, where the two experimented with different fertilization processes — the birth of Brown marking their first successful attempt.

Today, more than 8 million babies can credit their birth to this method, a July report by the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology found.

But it is not without controversy. For many couples, IVF still remains an out-of-reach, expensive solution to infertility. Its success rate? Just 20 to 35 percent, according to the infertility association, Resolve.

Additionally, most insurance plans do not cover the expense associated with IVF even though the procedure can cost thousands of dollars.

More: From years of infertility struggles to five healthy kids: One mom's uplifting IVF journey

Brown points to this in her essay, acknowledging that what gave her life might not be a solution for everyone.

"The moral debate about how far science should go in genetics rages on. IVF is now a multi-billion pound worldwide industry and it depends on where you live as to what help is available – and at what cost," she wrote.

But Brown also highlights the positives of IVF and its role in the "changing shape of families, with same-sex couples now able to be parents."

"To the men and women going through IVF I say: 'Never give up hope.' To the doctors and embryologists I say: 'Keep up the good work,'" Brown wrote. "And to all those involved in getting IVF to this stage I say: 'Thank you for all you have done on behalf of the millions of babies.'"

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com