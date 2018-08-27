A federal judge on Monday blocked blueprints for 3D-printed guns from being posted on the internet, ruling in favor of 19 states seeking to block their release.

United States District Judge Robert Lasnik of Seattle issued a preliminary injunction against President Donald Trump's administration, preventing it from executing a portion of a settlement agreement that would allow Texas-based nonprofit Defense Distributed to post the files online.

The ruling marked a win for the states that argued allowing the files to be posted could cause irreparable harm to their citizens.

In his ruling, Lasnik pointed to a number of substantive and procedural issues, arguing that a 3D-printed firearm can have a "toy-like appearance" and no identifying information, making it untraceable for investigators examining a crime.

He agreed with the states that argued the guns could cause their citizens harm.

"Guns that have no identifying information, guns that are undetectable, and guns that thwart the use of standard forensic techniques to link a particular projectile to a particular weapon will hamper law enforcement efforts to prevent and/or investigate crime within the States’ respective jurisdictions," Lasnik wrote.

Cody Wilson holds what he calls a Liberator pistol that was completely made on a 3-D-printer on May 10, 2013.

Jay Janner, AP

The U.S. Department of State, the lead defendant in the lawsuit, referred comment to the Department of Justice, which could not immediately be reached for comment.

The blueprints at issue are computer-aided design files that can be loaded into a 3D printer to manufacture a workable, plastic firearm.

Defense Distributed entered into a settlement agreement with the State Department earlier this year after years of litigation, allowing the nonprofit to post the files online beginning Aug. 1.

But the states, led by the state of Washington, sued to block it, arguing that it violated the federal Administrative Procedure Act and the 10th Amendment, which lays out states' rights.

The states successfully won a restraining order last month temporarily blocking the blueprints' release, with Monday's preliminary injunction ensuring the prohibition will remain in place as the case moves ahead.

In a statement, New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood hailed the injunction as a victory.

"As the court pointed out, we filed suit because of the legitimate fear that adding these undetectable and untraceable guns to the arsenal of available weaponry will only increase the threat of gun violence against our communities," Underwood said in a statement.

More: Federal judge: 3D-printable guns are an issue for Congress or the president

More: 3D-printed plastic guns: The issue isn't over since instructions are already public

3-D printers make guns and more

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com