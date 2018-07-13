Twelve Russian nationals were indicted for hacking into the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton presidential campaign in 2016, the Justice Department announced Friday.

The 12 defendants, all Russian intelligence officers, "engaged in a sustained effort to hack into the computer networks of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the DNC and the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton," special counsel Robert Mueller alleged in his indictment.

The intelligence officers, members of Russia's GRU, released the information under the names DCLeaks and Guccifer 2.

"The Internet allows foreign adversaries to attack America in new and unexpected ways," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said.

The group also conspired to hack into computers of state election boards, secretaries of State and U.S. companies that supplied software and other technology related to election administrations.

The 11-count indictment included charges of conspiracy, aggravated identity theft and money laundering. Federal prosecutors asserted that the Russian hackers corresponded with "several" Americans. Rosenstein said there was no evidence that the Americans were aware that they were corresponding with Russian intelligence officers.

Rosenstein noted that he had briefed Trump about the allegations earlier this week.

