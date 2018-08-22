10 affordable U.S. beach hotels for a summer getaway

Memorial Day feels like a distant memory, July Fourth is finished, and your summer Fridays are fleeting by. Before you know it, Labor Day will be long gone, too, and the summer will quickly wind down. If you’ve only made one trip to the beach this season, don’t worry, there’s still time to get away from it all. Below, Oyster.com rounded up 10 affordable U.S. beach hotels that will help you squeeze in one last summer hurrah.

Suites at Congress Ocean Drive, Miami

Situated smack in the middle of Ocean Drive, and across the street from a world-famous beach, this affordable property occupies a prime piece of South Beach real estate. In addition to a beachfront location (beach chairs and umbrellas are included in the resort fee), the Congress has fun clubs at its doorstep – thumping beats and all – that draw lots of party-minded travelers. But its modern, massive suites provide a calm refuge from the area’s bumping joints. The heated rooftop pool with beautiful panoramic views of the ocean is another low-key spot to unwind after a night of carousing.

South Beach Biloxi Hotel & Suites, Mississippi

The only Biloxi hotel that sits directly on a sandy beach, this all-suites property brings a dose of Miami to Mississippi. Its South Beach-inspired decor – including a blue and white exterior and pretty mosaic tiling – stands out, and its spacious suites with small kitchens and living areas make it a perfect pick for guests looking to stay a while. If you’d rather not get sandy, but still want to work on your tan, spend the day lounging by the small outdoor pool. For a little more action, visitors can hit up the nearby casinos or cafe and bar serving unpretentious fare, like pizza and nachos.

The King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort, St. Simons Island

Originally built as a dance club in 1935, this Georgia hotel has earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. These days, it largely caters to vacationing couples and families, with several pools (including one with an adjacent hot tub), on-site tennis courts, a spa, restaurant and white-sand beach with umbrellas, chairs and water-sports equipment for rent. Even more to do and see, including a cluster of restaurants and shops, awaits approximately 2 miles away, and St. Simons Island Lighthouse Museum is a mile down the beach.

Beachfront Manor Hotel, Oregon

Choosing to travel with your sweetheart is simple, but finding a hotel that’s both romantic and affordable can be tough. Enter: the budget-friendly Beachfront Manor Hotel, a serene hillside property overlooking the sandy shores of Oregon’s Pacific Coast. In addition to the ocean views and quiet beach atmosphere, rose petals and chocolates on the beds add a touch of romance to the rooms and suites, most of which also come with fireplaces and balconies. Some units have hot tubs on the decks to heat things up even more.

Costa d’Este Beach Resort, Vero Beach

With a beachfront address and star status (the property is owned by singer Gloria Estefan and her husband), you might think that this resort comes with a high price tag, but you’d be wrong. Affordable and modern, this breezy Vero Beach hotel is the perfect spot to savor the season. On top of access to a beautiful beach, the property puts a full-service spa, an attractive outdoor pool, a stylish restaurant serving locally sourced fare, and elegant rooms (some of which have ocean views) all within guests’ reach. If you don’t take our word for it, the door hangers encapsulate the experience best – they read: “Too Fabulous to Be Disturbed.”

Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa, South Carolina

Golf enthusiasts, families with kids, and beach-loving pals all commingle at this property on the southeastern side of Hilton Head Island. Given that it’s a short drive from major shopping malls and several great championship golf courses – plus offers direct access to a beautiful white-sand beach – guests can choose just how active or lazy they want to be while on vacation. And a spa, fitness center, several dining options, an outdoor pool with beach views, and a comprehensive kids’ program only further that claim.

Sonesta Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Located directly across the street from Fort Lauderdale Beach, this 240-room hotel prioritizes fun in the sun. The property buzzes with activity, as travelers – couples, families and even pre- and post-cruise crowds – funnel in and out throughout the day on the way to the beach, pool and elegant on-site restaurant. Speaking of which, the hotel’s outdoor pool is lovely, with palm trees towering above, but it’s on the small side, as is the spa and fitness center. But the ocean views – especially from the rooms – are the star here.

Dunes Village Resort, Myrtle Beach

Sneak in one last summer trip before school starts and head to Dunes Villages Resort, a family-friendly property on a wide stretch of beach. Amenities – like several water slides, a pirate ship-themed playground, lazy river, indoor and outdoor pools and lots of games – are kid-approved. Meanwhile, adults will appreciate the on-site spa, several restaurants and full or partial ocean views from the rooms.

Sea Crest Inn, Cape May

The Jersey Shore has a reputation of being a rowdy, party-oriented destination filled with scantily-clad, spray-tanned crowds. And while parts certainly fit that mold, there’s more to the coastal region. Take, for example, the Sea Crest Inn, located on the quiet end of Cape May. Owned and operated by a local couple, this affordable, no-frills hotel has clean rooms, comfy beds and friendly staff. Though there’s not a laundry list of amenities offered – features include a heated pool, whirlpool and picnic area with a barbecue grill – most travelers are here for the beach, which conveniently sits across the street. Guests here are mostly couples and adults (though children are welcome), adding to the overall peaceful vibe.

Sandpeddler Inn & Suites, North Carolina

Travelers looking for a budget beach getaway with no bells and whistles will find just that at the Sandpeddler Inn & Suites. Located across the street from the ocean and Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, this small, simple hotel maximizes its position. For example, each of the rooms is an individually owned one-bedroom condo with a kitchen (or kitchenette) and balcony or terrace with ocean views. There’s also a small outdoor pool, and free continental breakfast, but don’t expect many other amenities. The overall atmosphere is relaxed, attracting mainly couples and families in search of a low-key, laid-back vacation.

