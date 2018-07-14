A festival celebrating soul food and gospel music took place on Friday night at La Villita.

The celebration was part of the festivities put on by the 2018 NAACP Convention, which is hosted by the San Antonio chapter for the first time ever this year.

KENS 5 photojournalist JesseRey Huerta was there to capture all that was available to eat and hear.

“It’s just fun, just to chill, relax, enjoy the music, enjoy the scenery and have some food,” one participant said.

“Every year around this time, we share our gifts and talents,” another said. “They share their gifts and everything. And it’s a blessing to be out here.”

